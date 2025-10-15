Watch: Scott Adams Tears Up Talking Straight to MAGA After Hostage Releases - 'You Bet the Right Way'

For nearly a decade, President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again supporters have felt the weight of the world. Recently, the rising tide of leftist violence has turned that feeling to grief, anger, and resolve.

Thus, without ignoring the significant task ahead, it sometimes helps to reflect with satisfaction on choices made and victories achieved.

On Monday — the day Hamas terrorists released all 20 surviving Israeli hostages as part of Trump’s plan to end the Israel-Hamas war and bring lasting peace to the Middle East — an emotional Scott Adams, creator of the “Dilbert” comic strip, spoke directly to Trump’s MAGA supporters, reminding them that, despite substantial personal cost, “You bet the right way.”

Adams made those comments on his podcast, “Coffee With Scott Adams.”

“It wasn’t easy,” the cartoonist said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “But every one of you who’s watching right now probably shared a little bit in that pain.”

Without knowing specifically what Adams said next, every longtime Trump supporter nonetheless understood his meaning.

“Probably every one of you said ‘You know what? You’re not gonna tell me who to vote for. You know what? You’re not gonna manipulate me. You know what? I’m gonna do what I think is right, and I’m gonna follow this all the way,'” Adams added.

At one point, the emotional-sounding cartoonist needed a tissue. Moments later, his voice cracked.

“You all did that,” he continued. “All the MAGA supporters, you all took a personal and professional risk for the benefit of the country. And you knew that it was gonna cost you dearly.”

We all remember the costs. Some of us still feel them.

“You lost family members,” Adams said as he reviewed listener comments on his screen. “Lost your daughter, somebody says. Yeah. A lot of you lost family members. You lost friends. You lost jobs. It cost you money.”

But then came the payoff.

“And you were right,” the cartoonist continued. “In the end — in the end — you were right. You bet the right way.”

Adams, of course, told the ugly truth. Many of us did indeed lose friends and family members due to their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Moreover, some lost more than relationships. We lost our voices.

For instance, powerful people suspended our social media accounts simply because they hated Trump and we did not.

Worse yet, amid woke tyranny, some of us undoubtedly engaged in self-censorship by concealing our true thoughts.

Worst of all, if you happen to live paycheck-to-paycheck you might have felt compelled by necessity to say things you did not believe and to participate in woke rituals against your will.

Now — happily — much of it feels like a terrible dream. After all, conservatives who supported Trump have witnessed the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, wokeness in retreat, a palpable Christian revival, and the dawn of peace in the Middle East.

Of course, leftists have shown us their plans for demonic chaos. They did this, for instance, though their widespread celebrations of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk’s assassination last month. And they continue to do it via their exhortations to violence.

Thus, we may reflect and celebrate with Adams. But the day still feels distant when we may relax in the wake of our total victory over evil.

