Watch: Secret Service Intercepts Rogue Child on White House Lawn

Well, it wasn’t exactly a gunman or would-be assassin, but the Secret Service successfully apprehended a rogue individual who was somewhere he shouldn’t have been.

And what an adorable rogue intruder it was.

The Secret Service enjoyed some social media virality on Wednesday when a video began circulating showing an armed agent apprehending a young child who had somehow slipped away from his parents — and through the fence.

You can watch the viral clip for yourself below:

A kid squeezed through the fence on the north lawn of the White House. Secret Service has retrieved him and brought him back to his parents. pic.twitter.com/42jpG1tF5w — Tyler Smith (@tyler5mith) March 26, 2025

According to independent video journalist Tyler Smith, the young child “squeezed through the fence on the north lawn of the White House.”

He added: “Secret Service has retrieved him and brought him back to his parents.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, social media had a field day with the ultimately harmless incident.

Many took the viral incident as a moment to point out how easy it is to tell who has children and who doesn’t:

You can tell which of the Secret Service has kids. — Eupeptic Joe (@jmotivator) March 26, 2025

“You can tell which of the Secret Service has kids,” one X user remarked, in reference to the haphazard way the first agent in the video was holding the child, versus the second.

Multiple others piled onto the first officer in the video, all remarking about how clear it was that the first officer had never held a child before.

Others poked fun by suggesting the child should face jail time for his incursion.

Lock him up! — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 26, 2025

The Secret Service, however, took the event as a non-joking matter when addressing it on social media.

“Just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers observed a child slip through the White House north fence,” Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi matter-of-factly posted to X. “Officers quickly reunited the child with their parents without incident.”

It’s perhaps expected for the Secret Service not to find the lightheartedness in any of Wednesday’s viral incident given the way the agency has fallen under immense scrutiny of late for a myriad of reasons.

Perhaps most notably, there were not one, but two alleged assassination attempts against then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump: one in Pennsylvania (which claimed an innocent life) and the other in Florida.

Many criticized the Secret Service for how it handled both incidents, including the aforementioned loss of life, as well as allowing the would-be Florida gunman to get dangerously close to Trump on a golf course.

Once Trump actually became president, the controversies didn’t end. Trump made a point to revoke Secret Service access to a litany of people who he felt didn’t need the protection anymore, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and members of the Biden family.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.