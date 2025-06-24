Watch Stephen Miller Give a Perfect 90 Second Assessment of Trump's Triumph in Iran

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller laid out how President Donald Trump’s successful strategy against Iran was near perfect and claimed it will have long-lasting ramifications during a Monday interview with Fox News.

In only 90 seconds, Miller highlighted how no other president of the modern era could have pulled this off, adding that not one American life was lost.

“Let’s just take a moment to think about how historic this moment is, and what President Trump has achieved in this 12-day war,” Miller told Sean Hannity.

“Presidents going back to Bill Clinton have said, ‘It is the policy of the U.S. government not to allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.’ But under every president except Trump, Iran marched closer and closer to being able to put onto a ballistic missile a nuclear warhead that could take out an entire city.”

Miller explained how Trump’s move was not only daring, but that those involved proved their loyalty by not leaking to the media.

“That has been the direction Iran has been going in year after year,” he continued. “President Trump took action, flawlessly, through the United States military to obliterate Iran’s nuclear sites and to stop them, through the use of military force, from having a nuclear weapon. It was a bold, courageous action. And it happened without a single leak, without a single solitary service member losing their life.”

Miller also took the time to hit back against those who were critical of Trump’s decision making on the Middle East by saying their claims about starting World War III were completely overblown.

“Everyone said, who was a critic of this action, that it would lead to WWIII,” Miller stated. “And instead, we have a ceasefire. And instead, we have the beginnings of new era of stability and peace and security in the Middle East.”

“President Trump, once again, has demonstrated that he alone has the wisdom, the judgment, the strength, and the courage to see this nation through the most dangerous challenges we face around the world,” he concluded.

Trump announced the ceasefire on Monday with a social media post.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump shared on Truth Social shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

“Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL,” Trump said.

He added, “On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR.’”

Miller is right on all counts. Trump played chess with Iran, Palestine, Israel, and every other country keeping their eyes on the United States.

Not only did he achieve a complete checkmate, but the dominance America showed will set the tone for other conflicts on the horizon.

Let this be a message to Russia and Ukraine, along with Palestine and any other country that would attempt to harm U.S. interests.

There’s a new sheriff in town. He doesn’t mess around, he doesn’t compromise when it counts, and he always puts America first.

So either get in line behind America, or be ready to be met with the fire and fury of the world’s biggest superpower.

