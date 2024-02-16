Share
Watch: UFC's Dana White 'Tired of Doing Podcasts,' Walks Out Not Even 30 Seconds Into It After Comments from Howie Mandel

 By Warner Todd Huston  February 16, 2024 at 9:38am
Comedian Howie Mandel may have gotten the shock of his life when UFC boss Dana White abruptly walked out of Mandel’s podcast only 30 seconds into the interview.

It was not exactly obvious what set White off, but his bizarre walkout occurred right after Mandel delivered a long-winded but warm introduction.

“Dana White, you are an amazing guy. I can’t thank you enough for being here. You and Ginger seem to be getting along. You are not only an amazing businessman, you are an inspiration,” Mandel said as he introduced White. “You are a philosopher — the way you do business, the way you conduct your business and your friendships and media, I’m jealous. Dana, I can’t thank you enough for being here.”

As soon as Mandel’s odd little intro was done, White replied, “Thank you for all the kind words, I appreciate it.”

But then he added a less-than-thankful addendum.

WARNING: The following video clips contain language that some may find offensive.

“I am so f***ing tired of doing podcasts. I am literally done with them. I am not doing any more podcasts,” White said before taking off his headphones, getting up and stalking out of the room.

Did Dana White do the right thing?

As the door closed, Mandel made a quick shift in focus. After watching White walk past him and out the door, he turned to his other guest and began talking to her, completely ignoring White’s exit.

One might think that Mandel would be incensed over the slight. But he just moved on almost immediately.

It almost seems like it was staged as a joke. But so far, neither White nor Mandel have made any statements about the incident.

Speculation was rampant on social media, of course, and many felt that White could have been triggered because Mandel’s intro seemed a bit off.

Neither White nor Mandel has commented on this incident, so speculation is all anyone has at present.

Warner Todd Huston
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
