'Deal or No Deal' Host Howie Mandel Weighs In on Meghan's 'Bimbo' Comments

A rare voice of support has emerged for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in her comments that her time as a cast member on the show “Deal or No Deal” trivialized her existence.

In a podcast earlier in October, she said that being on the show as a model relegated her to “bimbo” status.

“I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage,” she said, according to the New York Post. “I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time, being reduced to this specific archetype.”

Former show host Howie Mandel agreed with Meghan that the show was not exactly intellectually stimulating, according to Us Weekly.

“I get it because — I’ve never said this before — but they had this pyramid of 26 beautiful, intelligent women standing there just staring at me like I was a piece of meat,” the 66-year-old comedian said last week. “I was in the center, just dressed up in a suit, and I felt like I am more than this. And they would just look at me, and I had to do nothing.”

He said he could understand Meghan’s frustrations.

“I get it. I felt like nothing. And that’s why I’ve moved on and become a judge on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ I just needed more than to be a ‘Deal or No Deal’ host,” he said.

Mandel did say the show had “a great workplace environment.”

“I don’t think she’s maligning ‘Deal or No Deal.’ I don’t think there weren’t ever [any] complaints from any of the women. And unlike most shows up until that point, the ladies had more to do. They weren’t just pointing out gifts and opening [cases], a lot of times they were mic’d, and they had their input,” he said.

Mandel said Meghan is simply saying she wanted something more than what the show offered.

“I’ve never really heard anybody complain, and I don’t think Meghan is complaining. I think Meghan just said she wanted to do more. It wasn’t fulfilling for her.”

He also noted that he felt her pain.

“So I don’t know why there is a big hoopla, except I have to say that me standing there with 26 women staring at me made me feel like a bimbo,” he said.

Donna Feldman, who played the role of a “briefcase beauty” on the show, had a different opinion, according to the New York Post.

“I disagree that I or anyone on the show was ever treated like a ‘bimbo,’” she said.

“Of course, you know what you’re signing up for when you’re hired as a ‘briefcase beauty,’” Feldman said. “I have gotten opportunities in my career based off the way I look, but it’s my brains, personality and work ethic that help seal the deal and get me the job and get clients to continue to hire me on a regular basis.”

“It’s up to a woman to decide what experience will empower her or use it as an excuse to seek attention,” she said.

Tameka Jacobs, who appeared on the show, said the job was never about intellect, according to Newsweek, which everyone knew and understood.

“We are attractive women, but I can’t even say we were treated as though we were unintelligent,” Jacobs said. “It’s such mixed feelings for me because at the end of the day, they weren’t hiring us for our brains. And we knew that in the beginning.”

“Were we objectified? Yes. But that was literally our job. Like, we were hired based off of our looks. I never felt disrespected by it,” she said.

