Commentary

Watch: Ultra Damning Video of Fani Willis in Los Angeles Just Surfaced, Raises Huge Perjury Questions

 By Ben Zeisloft  March 27, 2025 at 4:04am
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was reportedly spotted at Los Angeles International Airport with “special prosecutor” Nathan Wade, even though she previously said their relationship had concluded back in 2023.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail obtained a video, purportedly filmed on Tuesday, showing the pair dressed in casual clothes and navigating between shops and restaurants at LAX.

Willis had tapped Wade as a “special prosecutor” as she was handling the case against now-President Donald Trump over alleged 2020 election interference.

Willis was removed from serving as prosecutor for that case back in December amid the scandal.

The removal came even after Wade resigned.

The Daily Mail said that the airport excursion was the first time the pair have been spotted in public ever since the romantic affair was revealed.


Michael Roman, the head of Election Day operations for the Trump 2020 campaign and the commander-in-chief’s co-defendant in the case, had asserted that Wade was provided $645,000 to work on the prosecution.

Willis acknowledged a “personal relationship” with Wade that started in 2022.

Should Willis be investigated based on what the video shows and her previous testimony?

But the defense provided evidence of a relationship that preceded that year, with one witness claiming to see them hug and kiss in 2019.

The release of the airport video comes one week after Willis was ordered to pay $54,000 in attorney fees over a violation of the Open Records Act in Georgia, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Ashleigh Merchant, an attorney representing Roman, asserted that Willis’ office failed to give them public records.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachel Krause concluded that the lack of compliance with the records law “were intentional, not done in good faith, and were substantially groundless and vexatious,” per the Associated Press.

She added that Willis “lacked substantial justification” for failing to comply, meaning she had to cover the fees and litigation costs, as well as hand over the files.

Merchant said in a statement that the lawsuit was the final effort to retrieve the documents.

“We definitely didn’t want to file suit,” she remarked.

“They were just ignoring it and telling us that documents didn’t exist that we knew existed and resisting at every move, so we really didn’t have a choice.”

Ben Zeisloft
