Watch: 'Wolf of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort Theorizes on WH Cocaine Culprit Using Insight as 'Former Cocaine Addict'

Jordan Belfort, a former cocaine addict and stock huckster who was portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” said on Monday he believed drugs found at the White House earlier this month belonged to Hunter Biden.

Belfort said he had no evidence to support the theory, but that he knows the mind of an addict as he used to be one.

He joined Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Monday to talk about the July 2 discovery of the drug.

No suspects have been named and the Secret Service has finalized its investigation without naming anyone.

Biden, an admitted former crack cocaine user, is on the top of Belfort’s suspect list, he said on Monday night.

“Obviously, I don’t know for sure but here is my theory, the obvious person to point to is Hunter Biden,” Belfort said.

“Why?” he asked. “Because the action.”

Belfort expounded on the claim by citing his own past as a cocaine user.

“Like, what people aren’t focused on is why would someone take it out of their pocket and leave it somewhere?” he said. “The answer is because when you’re in that mindset of an addict, you want to have like little drop points so you can kind of sneak in, take a quick hit, leave it there for safekeeping, and come back.”

Belfort added, “So it was being stored somewhere. In other words, you could easily keep it in your pocket, get in and out without getting detected. So the person that put it there had to be there on a consistent basis to keep using it undetected.”

Belfort then speculated Biden might never have stopped using drugs as he had never been allowed to hit rock bottom by his father, President Joe Biden.

“People typically don’t stop using the drug unless they’ve suffered massive consequences, and this guy hasn’t suffered consequences for anything,” Belfort said. “Whether it’s not declaring taxes, whether it’s going on the board of Burisma and like — why was he there. Whether it’s becoming a famous artist overnight and selling scribble scrabble for like hundreds of thousands of dollars. No consequences there.”

Belfort said for Hunter Biden’s sake he is no longer using cocaine.

But he concluded his gut tells him an obvious suspect for some is being pointed to for a reason.

“Why would he have stopped using drugs, I wonder, when there’s no consequences?” Belfort said. “Typically, that’s just not the way it happens, although I seriously hope he’s not still an addict. That’s my theory.”

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee told Newsmax on Monday that the Secret Service has already destroyed the bag of cocaine found in the West Wing and also claimed it contained DNA evidence.

