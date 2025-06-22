All the Ways Jemele Hill Is Just Dead Wrong About Riley Gaines-Simone Biles Feud

Anti-Trump sports commentator Jemele Hill decided to weigh in on a feud between high-profile female athletes Riley Gaines and Simone Biles earlier this month, and once again showed why her emotions tend to triumph over facts.

Gaines and Biles were having a war of words on X over the legitimacy of men being allowed to play in women’s sports.

It started when Gaines shared a picture from the Minnesota State High School League’s account.

“Meet Champlin Park, the Class AAAA Softball State Champion for 2025,” the original post read. Gaines’ reply to it was: “Comments off lol. To be expected when your star player is a boy.”

Comments off lol To be expected when your star player is a boy https://t.co/2qY2onUhNW — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 6, 2025

A young male going by the name Marissa Rothenberger — born Charlie Dean, according to Minnesota Sports Fan — plays on the team as a pitcher.

Biles reacted to Gaines’ message on X with an unhinged rant: “You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser.”

@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender… https://t.co/pjpzuZ0AlO — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 6, 2025

She added, “You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!”

Biles was referring to Gaines’ race against University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas back in 2022.

“Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male @Riley_Gaines_,” Biles wrote in a different post.

Gaines shot back, “It’s not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces. You can uplift men stealing championships in women’s sports with YOUR platform. Men don’t belong in women’s sports and I say that with my full chest.”

Biles ended up offering a weak apology after being embarrassed, then tried to cover her tracks with excuses.

She said the current sports structure “often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn’t help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for.” Biles also admitted she doesn’t have “the answers or solutions” to the problem.

Before the apology was offered and accepted, Hill, known for her racist and anti-Trump sentiments, stirred the pot.

Simone Biles is a far better human being than you’ll ever be. You are a trash person who can’t stop terrorizing a group of people for your own gain. Weaponizing sexual abuse is disgusting and shows you lack integrity, honor and decency. I promise you will one day need the… https://t.co/5pci2sUt2N — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 8, 2025

“Simone Biles is a far better human being than you’ll ever be,” Hill wrote on X. “You are a trash person who can’t stop terrorizing a group of people for your own gain.”

“Weaponizing sexual abuse is disgusting and shows you lack integrity, honor and decency,” Hill continued. “I promise you will one day need the compassion you lack.”

This isn’t the first time she’s shown her far-left colors and become out of control. Last year, Hill claimed WNBA star Caitlin Clark is only popular because she’s a white heterosexual.

When President Trump was first elected, she called him a “white supremacist,” and later accused all Trump voters of being racist.

All this, despite the fact that her mother voted for Trump. And these are only a few of her outbursts!

Here are the facts, plain and simple: Men are physically stronger, faster, bigger, and produce more testosterone. It is ridiculous for women athletes and commentators to sell out other females by lobbying so strongly for this insane blend of confusion.

It’s not surprising, given Hill’s history, as she was let go by ESPN for her continued controversial commentary.

It is, however, abhorrent. And it will likely be looked back on in the future with complete disgust, as the issue continues to evolve toward sanity.

