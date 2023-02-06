'We Wear the Armor of God': Matt Gaetz Credits His Faith That Guided Him Through Dark Times

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida said the recent ordeal he has endured — being viciously smeared by his political enemies, internet trolls and the media — has made him a stronger Christian and a more resolute legislator.

In 2020, Gaetz was the target of unsubstantiated accusations that he may have violated sex-trafficking laws for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paying for her to travel with him.

The congressman denied all the allegations and said he was the target of a seedy extortion scheme.

In August 2022, a Florida man was sentenced to five years in jail after pleading guilty to trying to extort $25 million from Gaetz’s father, a wealthy businessman and former member of the Florida state Senate.

In September 2022, federal prosecutors recommended against charging Gaetz in a Department of Justice investigation because the key witnesses lacked credibility, The Washington Post reported.

To this day, Matt Gaetz, an attorney, has not been charged with any wrongdoing. However, his name has been relentlessly dragged through the mud for the past two years.

On Friday, the congressman said on the “Steak for Breakfast” podcast that he has emerged stronger and better from the anguish he weathered.

“I know two things really guided me and guided my wife during those challenging months,” Gaetz said.

“One, God never gives us anything we cannot handle,” he said. “I firmly believe that.

“I think even in your toughest moments, when you’re facing challenge and grief, you have to know that we wear the armor of God, and God has put us, and appointed us, in that moment.”

“The second principle,” he said, “is that I never let the process be the punishment. I saw this with President Trump.”

The congressman said he drew inspiration from how former President Donald Trump steadfastly refused to let his political enemies derail him from his major goals, such as restoring the economy.

Similarly, Gaetz said the struggles he overcame have made him all the more determined to serve his constituents and keep fighting for what’s right despite all the corrupt forces in Washington, including the media and lobbyists.

Gaetz said because he is one of the few politicians who does not accept any donations from lobbyists or political action committees, he’s a target for nefarious forces that want to destroy him because they can’t control him with money.

The congressman has spoken out against the political weaponization of government entities against the American people, including doing sham investigations, unlawfully surveilling private citizens and maliciously targeting political opponents.

From the ATF to the Post Office, the American people would be SHOCKED to know how much our government entities are weaponized against them.@JudiciaryGOP‘s Weaponization of Government Subcommittee is going to unveil it all. pic.twitter.com/nfN7K6Sx73 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 3, 2023

Given how weak many Republicans have been in the face of left-wing attacks, bogus investigations and outright lies during the past few years, it’s heartening to hear the “Firebrand with Matt Gaetz” podcaster say he will not bend the knee to mob bullying.

Hunter Biden has FINALLY admitted that his laptop is real. First, it was a conspiracy theory. Next, it was “Russian disinformation.” Now, he wants to PUNISH his enemies for exposing the Biden Crime Family. pic.twitter.com/RjJK448FZq — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 3, 2023

It’s heartening that even the most difficult trials and tribulations can give rise to this kind of steely resilience and courage.

