A Wisconsin woman, who worked as a weather reporter, and her employer have parted ways after she called Elon Musk a Nazi.

Musk used a straight-arm gesture while speaking Monday during the inauguration activities for President Donald Trump. Trump critics trained their invective on Musk, claiming that he mimicked a Nazi salute.

Musk has denied their allegations.

However, meteorologist Sam Kuffel of WDJT-TV decided to vent her rage at Musk on Instagram, only to be called out by conservative radio host Dan O’Donnell.

“@CBS58 meteorologist Sam Kuffel makes a pair of vulgar Instagram posts while spreading the lie that Elon Musk was giving a Nazi salute during yesterday’s Presidential Inauguration,” he posted on X.

O’Donnell included screenshots of the posts, which do include vulgar language.

Kuffel posted an image of Musk at the podium and wrote on her personal Instagram account, “Dude Nazi saluted twice. TWICE. During the inauguration,” according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

“You f*** with this and this man, I don’t f*** with you. Full stop,” she wrote.

Another post referenced the show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” with text reading, “Screw that old b****. He’s a Nazi.”

On Wednesday staffers at the station were told Kuffel was history, and she was removed from the station’s website.

“Meteorologist Sam Kuffel is no longer employed at CBS58,” the memo said. “A search for a replacement is underway.”

Kuffel did not respond to requests for comment.

Liberal meteorologist Sam Kuffel fired for posts about Elon musk being a Nazi pic.twitter.com/Woyk46J6Fn — Snow Falcon (@Omerta0826) January 23, 2025

In the Musk incident, the entrepreneur said, “My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured.”

He put his right hand to his chest then reached it out before repeating the gesture.

The Anti-Defamation League sought to calm the hysterical left, according to The Hill.

“This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day, and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety,” the ADL said.

The ADL said, Musk “made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge.”

“In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath,” the ADL said. “This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead.”

