Hunter Biden cavalierly invoked his father’s name when Joe Biden was vice president to threaten foreign officials in order to line his pockets, according to stunning IRS whistleblower testimony.

The chilling revelations were made in May to the House Ways and Means Committee by whistleblower Gary Shapley, an IRS supervisory agent.

They were made public Thursday in a damning 212-page transcript of Shapley’s congressional testimony, which revealed that President Biden’s administration bent over backward to treat Hunter with kid gloves despite shocking evidence of his alleged influence-peddling scheme.

In a July 2017 WhatsApp text from Hunter to Chinese investment manager Henry Zhao — the director of Harvest Fund Management — the younger Biden warned Zhao that he would be sorry if he didn’t do what Hunter told him to do.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” Biden wrote Zhao, according to Shapley. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight.

“And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

Hunter Biden concluded the threatening text message by again invoking his father, who was then vice president of the United States.

“I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,” he reiterated menacingly.

IRS whistleblowers said the text exchange resulted in Zhao sending a $100,000 payment to Hunter’s firm Owasco P.C., according to the New York Post.

The 2017 WhatsApp text contradicts the president’s repeated claims that he had nothing to do with his son’s business activities, in which the drug addict allegedly traded access to his father in exchange for large amounts of cash.

On Thursday, Republican Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri — the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee — said his committee released the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers who had worked on Hunter Biden’s tax evasion case to sound the alarm on the gross misconduct and abuse perpetrated by the IRS and the FBI in their shoddy investigation of the president’s son.

“The allegations point to a steady campaign of: unequal treatment of enforcing tax law; Department of Justice (DOJ) interference in the form of delays, divulgences, and denials, into the investigation of tax crimes that may have been committed by the President’s son; and finally, retaliation against IRS employees who blew the whistle on the misconduct,” Smith said in a statement.

Smith added: “The preferential treatment Hunter Biden received would never have been granted to ordinary Americans … Whistleblowers describe how the Biden Justice Department intervened and overstepped in a campaign to protect the son of Joe Biden by delaying, divulging, and denying an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax crimes.

“The testimony shows tactics used by the Justice Department to delay the investigation long enough to reach the statute of limitations, evidence they divulged sensitive actions by the investigative team to Biden’s attorneys, and denied requests by the U.S. Attorney to bring charges against Biden.”

He underscored that IRS whistleblowers were retaliated against and removed from the investigation after they raised their concerns to their supervisors.

Notably, the congressman said, the president’s son was allowed to strike a sweetheart plea deal “despite the fact that IRS officials recommended that Hunter Biden be charged with criminal activity that includes attempts to evade or defeat taxes, fraud and false statements, and willful failures to file returns, supply information, or pay taxes for over $8.3 million in income.”

In contrast, Smith noted that in 2014, a Florida man was sentenced to 13 months in prison “for failing to file an income tax return, the same misdemeanor tax offense that Hunter Biden was charged with.”

Smith also outlined the disturbing aspects of Hunter’s case in a lengthy Twitter thread.

Joe Biden’s 50-year political career apparently has been very lucrative for him and his family, despite being riddled with bizarre irregularities and improprieties the average American could never dream of getting away with.

