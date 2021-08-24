President Joe Biden has decided he will not extend the Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan.

“Pentagon says number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan will go to ‘zero’ at Aug. 31 deadline. Unclear who will protect last Americans leaving,” Fox News Pentagon correspondent Lucas Tomlinson tweeted.

“‘There’s no question,’ Taliban will help complete evacuation, Kirby says. Months ago, plan was to keep 650 U.S. troops at U.S. Embassy Kabul,” he added.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted the Biden administration following the meeting.

“Just left a classified briefing on the Afghanistan crisis, and here’s what I can tell you: The Biden admin does not have an accurate count of Americans stranded in the country—or a plan to get them out,” McCarthy tweeted.

Missouri Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler called the decision “disgraceful.”

“Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal stranded Americans in Afghanistan,” Hartzler tweeted.

“After August 31, he’ll officially abandon them.

“Disgraceful,” she added.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called the decision “completely unacceptable.”

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris never had a plan to get all Americans out, and they need to formulate one immediately,” Cruz added. “Leaving behind Americans is NOT an option.”

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn also criticized Biden’s decision.

“Biden has empowered the Taliban,” she tweeted after the announcement the president would not extend the date to evacuate Americans.

