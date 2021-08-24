Path 27
News

White House Announces Final Decision on Extending Afghanistan Deadline After Taliban Threat

 By Dillon Burroughs  August 24, 2021 at 10:41am
Path 27

President Joe Biden has decided he will not extend the Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan.

“Pentagon says number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan will go to ‘zero’ at Aug. 31 deadline. Unclear who will protect last Americans leaving,” Fox News Pentagon correspondent Lucas Tomlinson tweeted.

“‘There’s no question,’ Taliban will help complete evacuation, Kirby says. Months ago, plan was to keep 650 U.S. troops at U.S. Embassy Kabul,” he added.

Trending:
Now We Know Why the UK Is Furious with Biden: He Must Be Held Accountable if This Is True

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted the Biden administration following the meeting.

“Just left a classified briefing on the Afghanistan crisis, and here’s what I can tell you: The Biden admin does not have an accurate count of Americans stranded in the country—or a plan to get them out,” McCarthy tweeted.

Should Biden extend the Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan?

Missouri Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler called the decision “disgraceful.”

“Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal stranded Americans in Afghanistan,” Hartzler tweeted.

“After August 31, he’ll officially abandon them.

“Disgraceful,” she added.

Related:
Leaked Document Shows Tiny Fraction of Evacuees from Afghanistan Are Americans: Report

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called the decision “completely unacceptable.”

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris never had a plan to get all Americans out, and they need to formulate one immediately,” Cruz added. “Leaving behind Americans is NOT an option.”

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn also criticized Biden’s decision.

“Biden has empowered the Taliban,” she tweeted after the announcement the president would not extend the date to evacuate Americans.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
White House Announces Final Decision on Extending Afghanistan Deadline After Taliban Threat
Trump Asks Federal Judge to Force YouTube to Reinstate Him to Platform
Leaked Document Shows Tiny Fraction of Evacuees from Afghanistan Are Americans: Report
Franklin Graham's Organization Takes Matters Into Its Own Hands to Get People Out of Afghanistan
Congressman Declares Biden 'Must Resign Immediately' After Recent Developments
See more...

Conversation