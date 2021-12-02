Share
News

White House Reporters Clamor to Wish Jen Psaki 'Happy Birthday,' Begin Serenading Her

 By Jack Davis  December 2, 2021 at 8:12am
Share

The White House press corps, which spent the years of the Trump administration wailing an endless complaining song, changed its tune Wednesday for the birthday of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

In a room where reporters once hurled insults, thinly veiled and otherwise, at press secretaries, such as Sarah Sanders, Sean Spicer and Kayleigh McEnany, an occasionally off-key version of “Happy Birthday” broke out to serenade Psaki.

“Twenty-five feels really good guys, as you all know, so I appreciate it,” Psaki, 43, joked when the singing was done.

Trending:
I Miss Melania: Jill Biden Unveils Horrible Christmas Decorations for White House

Some found the public fawning over Psaki a bit hard to swallow.

McEnany was savaged by CNN talking heads in December when she suggested the media try to get things right.

“She talks about the media, about what the media is doing, criticizes the media, ‘this is what you should be covering,’” Don Lemon said, according to The Wrap. “I think we got this. You used to sit here on the set with us. I think we got it. When you sat here with us, you thought we had it. You were happy to be here, but now we don’t know what we’re doing? Girl, bye.”

When she chided the media for spreading “disinformation,” CNN’s Jim Acosta bellowed at her,  “Isn’t it hypocritical of you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?”

Related:
After Biden Takes 6-Day Vacation, Psaki Says He Can't Fit in a Visit to Grieving Families in Waukesha

The changed tone of the media has been noted since Biden took office.

Are you disgusted by the media's liberal bias?

In the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s recent physical, Debra J. Saunders, a fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Chapman Center for Citizen Leadership, commented about the changes in an op-Ed posted on RealClearPolitics.

“If you have any doubt about whether the White House press corps has a different standard for President Joe Biden than for former President Donald Trump, consider the press briefings that followed their first physicals as president at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center,” she wrote.

Unlike questions that tried to frame Trump as an unfit leader, “[t]here were no questions that referred to Biden’s two brain surgeries more than two decades ago, no questions about his atrial fibrillation or what O’Connor described as ‘moderate to severe spondylosis.’ There was no question about the ‘mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of both feet’ and whether it might have played a role in Biden fracturing bones in his foot while playing with a family dog a year ago. Amazingly, there were no direct questions about whether Biden was given a cognitive test or if he had a psychiatric exam,” she wrote.

“Was the kid-glove treatment proof of bias, or did the press corps get played? Try: both,” she wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




White House Reporters Clamor to Wish Jen Psaki 'Happy Birthday,' Begin Serenading Her
Appeasement: Biden Cowers Before Murderous Latin Marxists Who've Killed Tens of Thousands
Hero: Beloved High School Football Player Dies After Trying to Save Classmates from Deranged School Shooter
Vaccine Evangelists Will Recoil in Horror After Vaccinated Individual Brings Omicron to America
Conservatives in Congress Are Planning a Drastic Move to Thwart Biden's Vaccine Mandate: Report
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!