White House Reporters Clamor to Wish Jen Psaki 'Happy Birthday,' Begin Serenading Her

The White House press corps, which spent the years of the Trump administration wailing an endless complaining song, changed its tune Wednesday for the birthday of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

In a room where reporters once hurled insults, thinly veiled and otherwise, at press secretaries, such as Sarah Sanders, Sean Spicer and Kayleigh McEnany, an occasionally off-key version of “Happy Birthday” broke out to serenade Psaki.

WH reporters start singing Happy Birthday to Jen Psaki during the briefing pic.twitter.com/YhuuRpcr1Z — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 1, 2021

“Twenty-five feels really good guys, as you all know, so I appreciate it,” Psaki, 43, joked when the singing was done.

Some found the public fawning over Psaki a bit hard to swallow.

Media sucks up to Psaki by wishing her Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/pasVM3YTvH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 1, 2021

The press room just wished Psaki a happy birthday like a bunch of zombies pic.twitter.com/Vz7cHz1gIu — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 1, 2021

2019: McEnany responds to 20 angry, hostile reporter questions with facts and even their own reporting. Lefty twitter responds with hate. 2021: Psaki responds to 1 reporter’s reasonable questions with snark, magical thinking, unsupported claims. Lefty twitter in love. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) December 1, 2021

McEnany was savaged by CNN talking heads in December when she suggested the media try to get things right.

“She talks about the media, about what the media is doing, criticizes the media, ‘this is what you should be covering,’” Don Lemon said, according to The Wrap. “I think we got this. You used to sit here on the set with us. I think we got it. When you sat here with us, you thought we had it. You were happy to be here, but now we don’t know what we’re doing? Girl, bye.”

When she chided the media for spreading “disinformation,” CNN’s Jim Acosta bellowed at her, “Isn’t it hypocritical of you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?”

Putting trust in God will never lead you in the wrong direction, and @kayleighmcenany is a shining example. https://t.co/O3GB5irgTh — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 1, 2021

The changed tone of the media has been noted since Biden took office.

In the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s recent physical, Debra J. Saunders, a fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Chapman Center for Citizen Leadership, commented about the changes in an op-Ed posted on RealClearPolitics.

“If you have any doubt about whether the White House press corps has a different standard for President Joe Biden than for former President Donald Trump, consider the press briefings that followed their first physicals as president at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center,” she wrote.

Unlike questions that tried to frame Trump as an unfit leader, “[t]here were no questions that referred to Biden’s two brain surgeries more than two decades ago, no questions about his atrial fibrillation or what O’Connor described as ‘moderate to severe spondylosis.’ There was no question about the ‘mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of both feet’ and whether it might have played a role in Biden fracturing bones in his foot while playing with a family dog a year ago. Amazingly, there were no direct questions about whether Biden was given a cognitive test or if he had a psychiatric exam,” she wrote.

“Was the kid-glove treatment proof of bias, or did the press corps get played? Try: both,” she wrote.

