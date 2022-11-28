White House Roasted for 'Unbelievably Weak' Statement on Uprising in China: 'This Is Not a Rebuke'

After literally years of overreaction to the COVID-19 virus by the Chinese Communist Party, the people of China have “snapped.”

That’s the word CNN used — and you know that if CNN is being even mildly critical of their fellow leftists in the Chinese government, things must be getting pretty bad.

You wouldn’t know that, however, from the mild wording of the White House statement released today as thousands of Chinese took to the streets in protest of further lock downs that have already reportedly caused the deaths of babies, the elderly and the infirm, all of whom have been denied access to needed medical care due to lock downs and quarantines.

CNN, of course, couldn’t bring itself to criticize the CCP without also claiming that the communist nation’s policies have “no doubt saved many lives, with China achieving one of the lowest per capita Covid death rates in the world.”

While that remains to be seen — these protests, for example, seem likely to produce more casualty figures, unfortunately, not to mention the fact that I apparently trust China’s statements on their death rates far less than CNN does — it seems to be the same tack the Biden administration is taking.

New White House statement on the protests in China: “We’ve long said everyone has the right to peacefully protest, here in the United States and around the world. This includes in the PRC,” a National Security Council spokesperson says. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/4yOBcb8PKL — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 28, 2022

Because leftists of a feather flock together, I guess.

Needless to say, that statement hardly represents a rebuke of a government that is and has been ruthlessly cracking down on internal protests.

“We’ve said that zero COVID is not a policy we pursuing [sic] here in the United States,” the statement starts. Apparently the administration was in such a hurry to get this milquetoast declaration out that it didn’t even have time to find a third-grader to proofread it.

“And as we’ve said, we think it’s going to be very difficult for the People’s Republic of China to be able to contain this virus through their zero COVID strategy.” That sentence could use some editing, too, but it’s probably more important to point out that President Joe Biden’s team is apparently OK with the gross human rights violations occurring in China, except for the fact that they don’t expect them to be very effective.

“For us, we are focused on what works and that means using the public health tools like: continuing to enhance vaccination rates, including boosters and making testing and treatment easily accessible,” the statement continued. Seriously, they don’t have one English major working in White House comms? That sentence reads like it was originally written in Turkish and run through Google Translate.

Note also the “for us.” China can do what it wants — weld people into their buildings, deport them to quarantine camps, whatever — but “for us,” we’re just going to keep jabbing people and putting things up their noses. To each his own.

“We’ve long said everyone has the right to peacefully protest, here in the United States and around the world. This includes in the PRC.”

Anyone catch a rebuke in there? A hint of condemnation? A whiff of opprobrium?

Me neither.

Neither, apparently, did anyone else on Twitter.

Notice what they don’t say: that they don’t condone lockdowns? This is not a rebuke. This is a weak statement. https://t.co/LXl23j8HbN — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) November 28, 2022

Look at this completely weak sauce statement from the White House on the current protests in China. Doesn’t condemn CCP, doesn’t decry madness of lockdowns, doesn’t offer support to the brave Chinese citizens!!! Quite a contrast vs Reagan & Solidarity in the 80s… pic.twitter.com/tCo0z0JVyU — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 28, 2022

Unbelievably weak statement https://t.co/rtyUMPucSu — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 28, 2022

The White House just released a very cautious statement on the protests in China. Acknowledges support for the right to “peacefully” protest, and then adds, “This includes in the PRC.” Just about as mild as you can get. Full statement below. (h/t @NatashaBertrand) pic.twitter.com/wH69UtdP5V — Isaac Stone Fish (@isaacstonefish) November 28, 2022

And, probably my personal favorite:

When you write your book report the morning it’s due. — Brandon P (@Brandopinione) November 28, 2022

I should point out that The Western Journal has been unable to verify that this is actually an official White House statement — however, it was tweeted by CNN White House reporter Natasha Bertrand as well as CBS News White House producer Kristin Brown, both of whom would presumably be in a position to verify its authenticity.

But I will continue to hold out hope that they’re both wrong this time. Because this is just embarrassing.

