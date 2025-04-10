The entire phenomenon has long since degenerated into a farce, but it may have finally reached its nadir.

On the other hand, Hell remains a bottomless abyss, so perhaps this grotesque parody’s descent into oblivion may yet continue.

Either way, President Donald Trump’s administration has demonstrated a willingness to defend the light of fundamental truth, and the establishment media has responded with its usual fits of apoplexy, as evidenced by the fact that The New York Times on Tuesday printed a surreal story complaining that Trump administration officials had repeatedly refused to answer questions from “journalists” who listed pronouns in their bios.

The Times journos got suspicious when high-level administration officials responded to email inquiries in similar ways.

For instance, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt cited “policy.”

“As a matter of policy,” Leavitt wrote, “we do not respond to reporters with pronouns in their bios.”

Meanwhile, Katie Miller, senior adviser for Trump ally Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, elaborated on Leavitt’s refusal while adding a delicious layer of justification.

“As a matter of policy, I don’t respond to people who use pronouns in their signatures as it shows they ignore scientific realities and therefore ignore facts,” Miller wrote in an email. Then, in a follow-up email, she explained: “This applies to all reporters who have pronouns in their signature.”

So the Times decided to make this policy the subject of a hand-wringing story. To that end, the outlet contacted Leavitt for comment.

“Any reporter who chooses to put their preferred pronouns in their bio clearly does not care about biological reality or truth and therefore cannot be trusted to write an honest story,” the press secretary wrote in an email.

Of course, one celebrates when establishment propagandists, masquerading as journalists, receive something resembling a comeuppance. But those propagandists never seem to learn, even when confronted by their woke colleagues’ banishment from the industry. So they continue to lie as they always have. The real task for conservatives, therefore, is not merely to call out their lies but to illustrate them in a way that renders their eventual return to the mainstream impossible.

For instance, imagine the following exchange in the White House press room:

Leavitt: (calls on reporter)

Reporter: Thank you. Galactic News, Triton. Can you tell us … ?

Leavitt: I’m sorry. What? Where?

Reporter: Triton.

Leavitt: Where’s that?

Reporter: Um, it’s one of the moons of Neptune.

At the end of this imaginary exchange, neither Leavitt nor any decent person would express hatred. She would, however, assume that the reporter in question suffered from a severe mental illness. And she would not persist in calling on said reporter.

Now, imagine 20 percent of the other reporters in the room began identifying as residents of Triton. Then, they demanded that the remaining 80 percent refer to them as “Tritonians.” And then the vast majority of those 80 percent agreed for fear of cancellation on social media or, worse yet, having to find real jobs. Before long, the press room overflowed with residents of Triton and 73 other moons.

In what meaningful respect would this absurd imaginary scenario differ from the one we now face?

Incredibly, the Times quoted one of its own spokesmen, who treated the legitimacy of pronouns as obvious. He called it a mere “formatting” question.

“Evading tough questions certainly runs counter to transparent engagement with free and independent press reporting,” the spokesman said. “But refusing to answer a straightforward request to explain the administration’s policies because of the formatting of an email signature is both a concerning and baffling choice, especially from the highest press office in the U.S. government.”

In other words, the Times considers insistence on truth and aversion to those who distort it “baffling.”

People love Trump, of course, in large part because of his authenticity.

Meanwhile, the press holds Trump to the highest standards of factual accuracy while professing solidarity with Tritonians.

Alas, the farce continues.

