Whoopi Goes on Unhinged Rant, Cooks Up Wild Claim That Buying an AR-15 Is Easier Than a Glass of Beer

Whoopi Goldberg has made a living off her ridiculous claims on the daytime talk show “The View.” Continuing that tradition, she blatantly lied about gun sales on Wednesday’s episode.

“The issue is that there’s an assault weapon out there that people can put their hands on,” Goldberg said.

Right off the bat, Goldberg displayed her lack of knowledge about firearms by using the term “assault weapon.” This term is completely nonsensical.

Every weapon is designed to assault, so implying that some firearms are not “assault weapons” is illogical. When Congress banned so-called assault weapons in 1994, its definition was incredibly complicated and failed to clarify any true meaning of the term.

But this was just the start of Goldberg’s rant.

“They can put their hands on it easier than they can get a glass of beer in a bar,” she continued. “Kids can get an assault weapon. That’s the issue.”

Divorced from reality, Whoopi Goldberg claims it’s “easier” to get an AR-15 than getting “a glass of beer.”

Once again, this claim is entirely false.

According to the anti-gun group Everytown for Gun Safety, federal law requires every person purchasing a firearm from a licensed dealer to pass a background check.

No one, regardless of age, can walk into the store of a licensed firearm dealer and purchase a gun without having his or her criminal history examined. On the contrary, anyone aged 21 and older can walk into a bar and order a beer by simply showing a driver’s license.

Many leftists are quick to point out what they like to call the “gunshow loophole.” According to Politifact, this term refers to an exception in which non-federally licensed sellers can sell firearms without conducting a background check of the buyer.

These sellers are defined by law as someone who “makes occasional sales, exchanges, or purchases of firearms for the enhancement of a personal collection or for a hobby, or who sells all or part of his personal collection of firearms.”

Since these sellers are most likely to be present at gun shows, some Democrats have falsely suggested Americans can purchase any firearm at a gun show without undergoing a background check.

“You go to a gun show, you can buy whatever you want, and no background check,” President Joe Biden said in April 2021, according to Politifact.

Politifact determined this claim was “mostly false,” because only non-licensed sellers can sell guns without conducting background checks.

Furthermore, the outlet concluded that “federally licensed sellers have been found to make up a substantial share, and perhaps a majority, of gun show vendors.”

Even if a person were to find a non-licensed seller from whom to buy a gun, doing so would still take a lot more effort than buying a beer.

Leftists like Goldberg have decided they must do whatever is necessary to get their way, and that apparently includes lying. This is incredibly inappropriate behavior from a media figure who has the ability to influence the opinions of millions of viewers.

