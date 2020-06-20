SECTIONS
Will Confederate Statues in TN Be Replaced with Dolly Parton Statues? Petition Wants To Make It Happen

By Jack Davis
Published June 20, 2020 at 10:16am
Should Tennessee residents be looking at statues of Dolly Parton instead of Confederate leaders? Many think so, according to a petition drive catching fire on Change.org.

The petition, begun last week, had more than 14,500 signatures as of Tuesday.

“Tennessee is littered with statues memorializing confederate officers. History should not be forgotten, but we need not glamorize those who do not deserve our praise. Instead, let us honor a true Tennessee hero, Dolly Parton,” reads the petition, started by Alex Parsons.

The petition notes that Parton has reached out when communities are in need.

“Aside from her beautiful music, which has touched the hearts and lives of millions of Americans, Dolly Parton’s philanthropic heart has unquestionably changed the world for the better. From the Dollywood foundation that has provided books and scholarships to millions of American children, to the millions of dollars she has donated to dozens of organizations such as the Red Cross and COVID-19 research centers, Dolly Parton has given more to this country and this state than those confederate officers could ever have hoped to take away,” the petition says.

“Let’s replace the statues of men who sought to tear this country apart with a monument to the woman who has worked her entire life to bring us closer together.”

The concept created a lot of discussion on Twitter, drawing support from across the political spectrum.

Parsons said there was a serious message in his call for ridding Tennessee of Confederate statues.

“While the idea of replacing all of those monuments with Dolly Parton may seem funny, the history of those monuments is anything but,” Parsons said in a follow-up message on Change.org.

“The vast majority of these monuments to the confederacy were constructed in direct opposition to the reconstruction and civil rights movements of the early 20th century and the 60’s and 70’s. Memorials to the Confederacy were intended, in part, to obscure the terrorism required to overthrow Reconstruction, and to intimidate African Americans politically and isolate them from the mainstream of public life,” Parsons wrote.

Parsons wrote that the “vile views” of the Confederate States of America “have no place in our great state.”

Would you like to see Tennessee replace Confederate statues with Dolly Parton statues?

“The confederacy and what it stood for is not worthy of the civic honor those monuments seek to impart. The tyranny memorialized in those statues can no longer be allowed to stand, be it removed or replaced by someone worthy of praise, such as Dolly Parton or other deserving groups and individuals,” Parsons wrote.

Even those not on the Dolly Parton bandwagon have called for Tennessee to take down Confederate statues.

Last week, a committee of the Tennessee state House rejected a proposal to remove the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest that sits in the Tennessee Capitol Building, according to WRCB-TV.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
