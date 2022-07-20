Share
'WJ LIVE' EP 280 | AOC's Ridiculous Publicity Stunt Uncovers Lies from the Democratic Party

 By Jamin Walker  July 20, 2022 at 1:51pm
The absurd scene created by Rep. Alexandra Occasio Cortez outside the Supreme Court exposes that Democrats are willing to fake anything to further their agenda.

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: the Biden administration, Big Tech censorship, liberal lies, gas prices, COVID and the latest leftist violence.

Jamin Walker




