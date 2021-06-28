Path 27
Video

'WJ Live': Olympics-Bound Athlete Protests Flag in Radical Way, Then Claims She Was Set Up

Kayla Kunkel June 28, 2021 at 1:52pm
Path 27

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



“The anthem doesn’t speak for me. It never has.”

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
Biden's Agenda Being Stopped Cold by Trump-Appointed Judges, And Things Only Gets Worse for Joe from Here

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Kayla Kunkel
Supervising Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
News, Crime, Lifestyle & Human Interest




loading
'WJ Live': Olympics-Bound Athlete Protests Flag in Radical Way, Then Claims She Was Set Up
'WJ Live': Biden Needs to See a Dementia Specialist Right Now if the Mayo Clinic Is Right
'WJ Live': Joe Biden May Have Paid $25K for a Prostitute - Report
'WJ Live': Christian Comedian Explains How to Find Humor in the Worst Situations
'WJ Live': Biden Border Crisis - CBP Finds 33 Illegal Immigrants Crammed Inside U-Haul
See more...

Conversation