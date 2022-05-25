Share
Video
Video
(Jordan Vonderhaar / Getty Images)

'WJ Live': Revealed - Attack on Texas School Was Not Killer's First Shooting, Police Say

 By Lexie Purdy  May 25, 2022 at 1:58pm
Share

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



These people don’t go on shooting sprees for no reason. They go because they are hopeless, empty, and often mentally ill. The fix for that isn’t gun laws. It’s spiritual revival and a return to traditional values.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
Cause of Death Revealed for 3 Americans Who Mysteriously Died in Their Rooms at Bahamas Resort: Report

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: the Biden administration, Big Tech censorship, liberal lies, gas prices, COVID and the latest leftist violence.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Lexie Purdy
Lexie Purdy is an Editorial Intern at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree in Government with an Emphasis in Legal Studies at Grand Canyon University.




'WJ Live': Revealed - Attack on Texas School Was Not Killer's First Shooting, Police Say
'WJ Live': Elon Issues 1 Ingenious Challenge to Accuser Who Came Out of Nowhere
'WJ Live': The Evil Lie Dems Are Telling Could Literally Kill People
'WJ Live': Confirmed: Buffalo Suspect Not Conservative, Despised Fox News, Gutfeld, Shapiro
'WJ Live': Meet Democrats' Nightmare: A Candidate Who Can Help GOP Take Senate in Fall
See more...

Conversation