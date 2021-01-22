Login
SECTIONS
Video
Mewe Share P Share

'WJ Live': Thousands of Troops Were 'Banished' to Parking Garage After Biden's Inauguration

National GuardSamuel Corum / Getty ImagesOver 25,000 National Guard members were deployed to protect our nation's capital against riots leading up to Biden's inauguration, but were abruptly removed from Capitol grounds the following day. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published January 22, 2021 at 2:56pm
Mewe Share P Share

Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

Over 25,000 National Guard members were deployed to protect our nation’s capital against riots leading up to Biden’s inauguration, but were abruptly removed from Capitol grounds the following day. Thousands of troops were allegedly forced to rest in a parking garage. Does this egregious display show how little the Biden administration values our servicemen and women?

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live”: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach, Hollywood elitism and the 2020 election.

TRENDING: Report: As DC Politicians Abandon Soldiers, Donald Trump Steps in and Proves He Never Will

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Kayla Kunkel
Supervising Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
News, Crime, Lifestyle & Human Interest







'WJ Live': Thousands of Troops Were 'Banished' to Parking Garage After Biden's Inauguration
'WJ Live': Will Biden Be Held Responsible for COVID Deaths Like Trump Was?
'WJ Live': What's the Worst Biden Could Do in 4 Years? A Lot, Actually
'WJ Live': These Big Wins from the Trump Admin Were Undercelebrated by Establishment Media
'WJ Live': Why Are There More Troops in Washington D.C. Than in Afghanistan?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×