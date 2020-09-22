Full Episode Details

Description:

On this episode of “WJ Live,” Joe Setyon, Bryan Chai and Josh Manning discuss the open SCOTUS chair, Jim Caviezel’s comments about “liberal Christianity” and the upcoming presidential debate.

In this episode:

0:16 — Should conservatives trust Mitch McConnell to fill the open SCOTUS seat despite leftist pushback?

13:12 — How will this year’s presidential debates be different than 2016’s?

24:45 — Were Jim Caviezel’s comments about “liberal Christianity” valid?

Quotes from this episode:

“We should trust Mitch. Mitch has shown he can do this for years.” — Joe Setyon

“It’s hard to take that as ‘we’re going to metaphorically burn down the system’ when they’ve tried to burn down cities.” — Joe Setyon

“The fact of the matter is what you see with Trump is what you get. He may be the least duplicitous president in history, which is really ironic that they accuse him of lying over and over and over again.” — Josh Manning

“Your first worry should be spreading the word of Jesus to other people so that they can become Christians, too. But what we see in the church right now is that children don’t want to go to church because a lot of their parents have not done a good job raising them up to be Christians. People are shying away from preaching about sin.” — Joe Setyon

“We’ve got to a point where it appears like we can’t even have a theological discussion without politics being part of it.” —Bryan Chai

Relevant sources:

Mitt Romney announces support for a vote on SCOTUS nominee | The Western Journal

President Donald Trump calls Joe Biden “a professional” | “Fox & Friends” show clip

Jim Caviezel’s interview on “Fox & Friends” | show clip

Caviezel speaks to The Western Journal about his newest movie, “Infidel” | The Western Journal

Ronald Reagan’s “Time for Choosing” speech | full transcript

