Share
Video

'WJ Live': Verdict Reached in Heard-Depp Trial - Here's What It Means

 By Lexie Purdy  June 1, 2022 at 1:46pm
Share

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



Do you agree with the jury’s verdict?

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
Biden's Slip of the Tongue Denigrates Our Entire Political System: 'Democracy Is Not Perfect; It's Never Been Good'

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: the Biden administration, Big Tech censorship, liberal lies, gas prices, COVID and the latest leftist violence.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Lexie Purdy
Lexie Purdy is an Editorial Intern at The Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree in Government with an Emphasis in Legal Studies at Grand Canyon University.




'WJ Live': Verdict Reached in Heard-Depp Trial - Here's What It Means
Disgusting: Goldberg, Dems Use Uvalde Shooting to Mock, Threaten Praying Christians
Wild Video: While Reporting on Violent Chicago Crime, Reporter, Cameraman Become Victims Themselves
'WJ Live': Beto Exposed: Fantasized Killing Kids, Wanted to Defund SWAT Teams
'WJ Live': Revealed - Attack on Texas School Was Not Killer's First Shooting, Police Say
See more...

Conversation