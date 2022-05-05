Woke District Attorney Rules Out Felony Charges for Man Who Attacked Dave Chappelle with Fake Gun

A man who rushed comedian Dave Chappelle on stage — allegedly with a fake gun — won’t face felony charges.

23-year old Isaiah Lee was arrested after storming Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night.

Last night, suspect Isaiah Lee sprinted on stage to try and tackle comedian Dave Chapelle at his show in Los Angeles. He was arrested on suspicion of assault. Chapelle has angered the left for his jokes about transgender radicalism. pic.twitter.com/6fiBaH4j2l — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 4, 2022

Lee was initially booked in jail on felony assault with a deadly weapon charges, only for prosecutors to refuse a felony case.

Isaiah Lee, 23, has been booked on assault with a deadly weapon charges for trying to attack Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood bowl last night. Bail set at $30,000. His motive remains unclear pic.twitter.com/QeAYP7yz9F — Jen Smith (@Jen_e_Smith) May 4, 2022

In a Thursday statement, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office ruled out the possibility of felony charges against Isaiah Lee.

“After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct,” said George Gascón’s office.

Gascón has faced criticism from Californians for consistently refusing to prosecute violent offenders.

As District Attorney, he’s overseen a crime wave in Los Angeles County, with residents of the liberal stronghold even moving to recall the George Soros-backed left-wing prosecutor.

The county prosecutor’s office doesn’t handle misdemeanor crimes, which are instead delegated to Los Angeles city prosecutors.

Police said Lee was arrested with a realistic replica fake handgun and a real blade, pictures of which they uploaded to social media.

Update: Soros-supported Los Angeles district attorney @GeorgeGascon has declined to pursue the case against Isaiah Lee, the man who was arrested over tackling Dave Chapelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. He was carrying a realistic-looking replica gun & knife. pic.twitter.com/KpYZyKuXbf — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 5, 2022

In a video of the attack, the assailant tries to tackle Chappelle on stage.

Dave Chappelle was attacked tonight on stage by a man who tackled him while performing at the Hollywood Bowl. Police say a man who was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife was taken into custody. Dave Chappelle jokes about the attack afterwards#DaveChappelle pic.twitter.com/nbivqChQIH — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) May 4, 2022

Lee would later be loaded into an ambulance, with a photo indicating he had been injured.

“Thank God… that n**** was clumsy… He’s back there getting stomped,” said Chappelle, taking a minute to recover after the attack.

“Where did that n**** come from?”

The altercation drew comparisons to Will Smith’s infamous attack on Chris Rock during the Oscars, with some speculating public assaults on celebrities could become more commonplace at events.

