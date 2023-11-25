Forget the days of games, puzzles, mazes and jokes on the backs of cereal boxes. Nowadays, manufacturers are dishing up heaping helpings of woke propaganda for customers to gobble up along with all of the sugar, preservatives and artificial colors.

Many former fans are toying with the idea of a boycott since word started circulating on social media about Kellogg’s Froot Loops promoting a digital library “with equity, diversity and inclusion content” advertised on boxes of the cereal in Canada.

“Let’s loop together. Celebrate the diversity that makes our world colorful,” the message on the boxes proclaimed in both English and French.

Conservatives, however, have taken a dim view of the idea, knowing that diversity, equity and inclusion policies have typically been a vehicle for influencing children to reject traditional views about gender.

The digital library website, co-sponsored by Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada, allows limited access to all users who confirm they are at least 13 years old, and additional access with a code found inside the specially marked boxes of Froot Loops.

One of the titles on the more general website includes “Loop Together on Gender Empowerment,” which appears with the description, “We are so much more than our gender identity and the expectations that come with it. Explore content to help empower everyone to be their own unique selves.”

End Wokeness, a social media account with nearly 2 million followers, was one of the first to alert parents to the campaign, writing, “Fruit Loops is now encouraging kids to go online and read their free library of woke propaganda.”

Fruit Loops is now encouraging kids to go online and read their free library of woke propaganda pic.twitter.com/uLaP0TGfXB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 19, 2023

Libs of TikTok advised its 2.6 million social media followers that Kellogg’s “wants to indoctrinate your children with breakfast cereal. Stop giving them your money!”

The post encouraged consumers to shop at PublicSquare, a site whose website declares its goal of “connecting freedom-loving Americans to the businesses that share their values.”

Fruit Loops promotes free access to a digital library on their cereal boxes for kids. The library offers a range of books to teach kids themes of “equity, diversity, and inclusion.” .@KelloggsUS wants to indoctrinate your children with breakfast cereal. Stop giving them your… pic.twitter.com/RMy2BBIRbR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2023

Some netizens shared the posts with little comment.

Hey parents, do your kids like Kellogg’s cereal? 👇 https://t.co/sPknAjjPVl — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) November 19, 2023

Others couldn’t resist adding their own editorial comments. “Kids starting the day off right with 6 servings of sugar and a side of woke indoctrination,” said another social media user.

Kids starting the day off right with 6 servings of sugar and a side of woke indoctrination — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 19, 2023

“To hell with Kelloggs. Boycott them out of existence,” one X user posted.

“Yeah, that’s creepy and needs the Bud Light treatment,” another wrote, referring to a boycott against the beer brand that caused the company to take a huge financial hit after it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April.

“Froot Loops Is in Hot Water,” read a headline about the threatened boycott in Newsweek.

That liberal outlet painted the DEI campaign in glowing terms, saying, “purchasers and their families can use the resource to learn how incredibly colorful and diverse the world can be.”

The article made a point of mentioning that “a host of other X users mocked the outrage displayed.”

It included a critical post from someone who complained, “How sad of a person do you have to be to get upset over Kelloggs giving kids access to free digital books, and believing its ‘indoctrinating?’ I remember when cereal boxes did give away books inside of them.”

Newsweek reported that Kellogg’s is all in on equity, diversity and inclusion, having announced in April that it was “on track to achieve its own ED&I goals behind the scenes, with regards to gender and racial representation.”

“The company has set a global management goal of having a 50/50 gender parity at management level by the end of 2025. By the same deadline, it is also aiming to bring the number of racially underrepresented talent at management level up to 25 percent.”

