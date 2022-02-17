A report on the difficulties that Orlando International Airport workers have encountered with travelers has revealed one chase involving a bicycle, a motorized suitcase and a plethora of profanity.

“When a passenger becomes unruly on the ground, it could jeopardize the entire flight, and it could jeopardize an entire airport system and how it operates,” Orlando Police Deputy Chief James Young said, according to WKMG-TV.

“Our officers do a great job at trying to de-escalate these situations as much as possible when they arrive on scene. But sometimes, you’ll still see the passenger still very irate, still very upset. At a certain point, (the officers) are going to have to take action. In some cases, the individuals are arrested because of criminal allegations.”

Take the April chase that involved Chelsea Alston, 32, who police say refused to obey Officer Andrew Mamone.

WARNING: The video that is linked to in the next paragraph contains vulgar language that some listeners will find offensive.

“We’re going to have a bike pursuing a suitcase in a minute,” Mamone says in the video, as he begins his chase of Alston, who sat on her electric suitcase throughout the incident.

Mamone had been called because of a report that an intoxicated woman was causing a disturbance while awaiting a flight to New York City.

“I don’t want no beef. I’m just trying to go home and enjoy myself,” Alston says in one of her final printable comments before being told she was too drunk to fly and taking off across the airport.

Mamone mounted a bike to pursue Alston as travelers seemed to enjoy the novel spectacle of a bike chasing a suitcase, each with humans aboard.

“Oh man, that thing kind of goes fast!” Mamone said as he began to give chase.

When the officer finally caught up with Alston, he tried to coax her out of the secure area of the airport.

“Chelsea, I’ll race you!” he said. “Let’s just roll our little wheels to the other side of TSA, OK, because this is the secured area.”

After a dose of reason that is greeted by profanity, Mamone tells Alston the reality of life — that she could be arrested.

gonna need a Yakety Sax clip of this “An intoxicated passenger who was barred from boarding an airplane at Orlando International Airport rode away from the gate on a motorized suitcase as a police officer on a bicycle followed behind her.”https://t.co/kBqnL3irll — Colin McMillen (@mcmillen) February 16, 2022

She then appears to spit at Mamone, with the spit seemingly hitting him in the face.

“Stop spitting,” he says.

“I only spit one time,” she replies.

Mamone then arrested Alston. She later was taken to a patrol car, where police say she tore its fabric headliner and defecated in the seat, an arrest report said, according to WKMG.

In addition to the spitting incident, Alston was charged with causing over $1,000 in damage to the police car. She has pleaded not guilty to the felony charges, according to the TV outlet, which reported that she was in jail until she posted a $13,500 bond.

