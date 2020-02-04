SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Woman Dials 911 Using Toes After Hands Were Crushed While Changing a Tire

By Kim Davis
Published February 4, 2020 at 12:22pm
Print

A North Carolina woman managed to call 911 with her toes after her vehicle fell on top of her hands while she was changing a tire on a dark highway Sunday night.

According to a statement from Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the unidentified woman, 54, pulled over on a stretch of highway around 6:00 p.m. after noticing her car had a flat tire.

The woman, from Charlotte, North Carolina, managed to remove the flat tire and was in the process of replacing it with the spare tire when the car jack slipped.

TRENDING: Super Bowl Halftime Show Contained a Subtle Anti-Trump Immigration Message

The car fell right on top of the woman’s hands and fingers, crushing them between the tire and the fender.

“She was trapped alone on the side of the dark Interstate, experiencing excruciating pain,” CCFR stated.

With nobody around to help her, it was up to the woman to save herself.

Her only hope was her cell phone, which she could use to call 911 to save her from the desperate situation. With her hands firmly trapped, the woman decided to use her feet instead.

“Over the next 35 minutes, she was able to slip off one shoe and manipulate her cell. After many attempts she was able to dial 9-1-1 with her toes and advise them of her predicament,” CCFR stated.

When help arrived, first responders had the difficult challenge of figuring out how to free the woman’s hands quickly, and without causing additional injury.

“They used a prybar without success and then deflated the tire to remove the air, however the car just dropped as the tire deflated,” CCFR explained. “Using the prybar, they were able to free one hand.”

RELATED: 48-Year-Old Man Passes Away After Becoming Stuck Inside Donation Clothing Bin

The crew soon sent for a Holmatro Hydraulic Spreader “to lift the car,” and moments later, a fire engine arrived with the equipment that successfully freed the woman’s other hand.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the woman suffered “severe damage to both hands and all fingers.” She was administered pain medication at the scene before being rushed to a nearby trauma center. It is unclear how the woman is doing at this time.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Woman Dials 911 Using Toes After Hands Were Crushed While Changing a Tire
Waitress Stunned When She Sees Tip of $5,000 on Slow Night at Restaurant
Actress Shannen Doherty Reveals Her Cancer Has Returned and It's Stage 4: 'A Bitter Pill To Swallow'
Police Officer Breaks Down in Tears During Ceremony When Army Son Shows Up To Pin Her Badge
Good Samaritan Follows Instincts, Helps Save 8-Year-Old Girl from Attempted Kidnapping
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×