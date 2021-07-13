“The best argument against socialism? Me,” Marina Medvin tweeted in August. “Taking photos in a grocery store upon arrival to the US, in disbelief that there is … food.”

Attached to the attorney’s tweet was a photo of a small American flag resting behind three framed pictures taken shortly after she arrived in the United States from the Soviet Union.

The best argument against socialism? Me. Taking photos in a grocery store upon arrival to the US, in disbelief that there is … food. pic.twitter.com/QSWEZ6qetW — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 8, 2020

Medvin’s message remains potent a year later as protests ramp up against Cuba’s communist regime.

“Socialism is waiting in line for bread and getting teeth drilled without Novocain because pain killers are a luxury,” she wrote in a recent tweet. “Capitalism is photos in a grocery store filled with food and fluoride toothpaste.”

Socialism is waiting in line for bread and getting teeth drilled without Novocain because pain killers are a luxury. Capitalism is photos in a grocery store filled with food and fluoride toothpaste. https://t.co/gGfeU9chEg pic.twitter.com/38CoaIGmrS — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 12, 2021

Her tweets illustrate the horrors of an ideology that has oppressed and impoverished millions and that many American leftists now embrace: Marxism. This evil doctrine is not just a relic of the not-too-distant past; it is alive and well today.

As Marxism gains ground in Washington and in the ivory tower of academia, we should pay heed to the testimonial of those who have actually been subjected to it — like Medvin.

“I had my head sewn together after a playground accident — without any painkillers. I had my teeth drilled — without any painkillers. I was 6 and 7,” she wrote.

I had my head sewn together after a playground accident —without any painkillers. I had my teeth drilled — without any painkillers. I was 6 and 7. But hey, you spoiled AF weak b!tch boy deformities tell me you know better than I about the virtues of socialized medicine. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 12, 2021

If you don’t care for this firsthand account, consider the cold hard data on socialized medicine in Canada.

A 2014 study found that up to 63,000 Canadian women died as a result of increased wait times that kept them from the care they needed between 1993 and 2009.

Further, there are 170 stroke-related deaths for every 1,000 strokes that occur in the U.S. In Canada, that number rises to an average of 280, according to the Foundation for Economic Education.

Now consider that the Democratic Party has championed socialized medicine — and nearly put a socialist on its ticket in the 2020 presidential election.

Medvin’s story should serve as a wake-up call.

Here’s how President Joe Biden addressed the Cuban protests: “We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime.”

But what is the root cause of that repression and economic suffering? Better yet, why does our president refuse to acknowledge it?

Will Biden — or any of his progressive colleagues — denounce the political system that has devastated Cuba and killed millions over the last century?

While Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remains curiously silent, Sen. Bernie Sanders bashes U.S. sanctions against Cuba as if they are to blame for the unrest.

All people have the right to protest and to live in a democratic society. I call on the Cuban government to respect opposition rights and refrain from violence. It’s also long past time to end the unilateral U.S. embargo on Cuba, which has only hurt, not helped, the Cuban people. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 13, 2021

Medvin is less afraid to speak the truth and call out the cause of Cuba’s plight. Our elected officials — especially those who champion a socialist utopia — could learn a lot from her.

The Cuban people desperately need our support. Too bad they won’t get it during Biden’s tenure.

