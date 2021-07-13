Path 27
Woman Who Escaped Communism Posts Pictures That Put Pro-Cuba Biden to Shame

Taylor Penley July 13, 2021 at 4:17pm
“The best argument against socialism? Me,” Marina Medvin tweeted in August. “Taking photos in a grocery store upon arrival to the US, in disbelief that there is … food.”

Attached to the attorney’s tweet was a photo of a small American flag resting behind three framed pictures taken shortly after she arrived in the United States from the Soviet Union.

Medvin’s message remains potent a year later as protests ramp up against Cuba’s communist regime.

“Socialism is waiting in line for bread and getting teeth drilled without Novocain because pain killers are a luxury,” she wrote in a recent tweet. “Capitalism is photos in a grocery store filled with food and fluoride toothpaste.”

Her tweets illustrate the horrors of an ideology that has oppressed and impoverished millions and that many American leftists now embrace: Marxism. This evil doctrine is not just a relic of the not-too-distant past; it is alive and well today.

Do you support Cuba's anti-government protesters?

As Marxism gains ground in Washington and in the ivory tower of academia, we should pay heed to the testimonial of those who have actually been subjected to it — like Medvin.

“I had my head sewn together after a playground accident — without any painkillers. I had my teeth drilled — without any painkillers. I was 6 and 7,” she wrote.

If you don’t care for this firsthand account, consider the cold hard data on socialized medicine in Canada.

A 2014 study found that up to 63,000 Canadian women died as a result of increased wait times that kept them from the care they needed between 1993 and 2009.

Further, there are 170 stroke-related deaths for every 1,000 strokes that occur in the U.S. In Canada, that number rises to an average of 280, according to the Foundation for Economic Education.

Now consider that the Democratic Party has championed socialized medicine — and nearly put a socialist on its ticket in the 2020 presidential election.

Medvin’s story should serve as a wake-up call.

Here’s how President Joe Biden addressed the Cuban protests: “We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime.”

But what is the root cause of that repression and economic suffering? Better yet, why does our president refuse to acknowledge it?

Will Biden — or any of his progressive colleagues — denounce the political system that has devastated Cuba and killed millions over the last century?

While Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remains curiously silent, Sen. Bernie Sanders bashes U.S. sanctions against Cuba as if they are to blame for the unrest.

Medvin is less afraid to speak the truth and call out the cause of Cuba’s plight. Our elected officials — especially those who champion a socialist utopia — could learn a lot from her.

The Cuban people desperately need our support. Too bad they won’t get it during Biden’s tenure.

Taylor Penley
Contributor, Commentary
Taylor Penley is a political commentator residing in Northwest Georgia. She holds a BA in English with minors in rhetoric/writing and global studies from Dalton State College. As a student, she worked in government relations and interned for Georgia's 14th congressional district. She previously published an article with Future Female Leaders and published a rhetorical analysis of President Reagan's Brandenburg Gate Address in a collegiate journal. She aspires to earn an MA and a PhD in journalism in the near future.
