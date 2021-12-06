Far Left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has done it again. In what can only be described as a conscious break from reality, Cortez dismissed the smash-and-grab crime wave gripping the country as little more than a hoax ginned up by opponents to her utopian fantasy.

In an interview with The Washington Times last week, Cortez said, “A lot of these allegations of organized retail theft are not actually panning out.”

“I believe it’s a Walgreens in California cited it, but the data didn’t back it up,” she continued.

Cortez was referring to an incident last month where four people broke into a Bay Area Walgreens wielding hammers. Once inside, they grabbed $2,400 worth of cosmetics and other merchandise, as reported by Latest News.

California has experienced a rash of smash-and-grabs since November, according the Fox News. The crimes have been concentrated in and around San Francisco and Los Angeles.







In a statement to The Washington Times, Walgreens noted that “organized retail crime is one of the top challenges” the company is attempting to deal with. It “has evolved beyond shoplifting and petty theft to the sale of stolen and counterfeit goods online.”

In other words, many if not all of the organized smash-and-grabs are no hoax. They are real.

In response to AOC’s remarks, Jason Brewer, senior executive vice president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association told the The Washington Times, “Respectfully, the Congresswoman has no idea what she is talking about. Both the data and stack of video evidence makes fairly clear that this is a growing problem in need of solutions. If she is not concerned with organized theft and increasingly violent attacks on retail employees, she should just say that.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is concerned only with maintaining a far left political narrative that operates by means of smoke and mirrors.

Though it is highly unlikely that AOC is on the payroll of organized crime, she’s doing them favors with her rash statements.

By insinuating that the smash-and-grabs are somehow a hoax engineered by opponents, AOC hopes to create a new reality founded upon the fever dream of a brave new world.

In reality, AOC’s dream world would be a place where equity means universal mediocrity and diversity means tyranny by the few. Here, there will be no excellence. There will be no God. There will only be inclusive suffering with no road to redemption.

And there will be a lot of crime.

Craig Lally, president of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, told Fox News, “When society removes accountability for bad behavior, criminals get emboldened to commit more crimes, drug addicts thumb their noses at mandatory treatment and vandalism and petty theft turn into riotous looting and murder.”

This is the reality produced by AOC’s delusions. To maintain her fantasy, she accuses reality of being a hoax.

It must be understood that breaking from reality is the goal of the far left. As psychotic as it sounds, it is obvious.

AOC and her ilk would create a new reality. To do so, they must destroy the old.

