Share
News

'Words That I Never Contemplated Using': CNN's Jake Tapper Totally Stunned by Trump's New Cabinet Pick

 By Randy DeSoto  November 14, 2024 at 2:50pm
Share

CNN’s Jake Tapper was shocked Wednesday at President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to be the next attorney general of the United States.

“Welcome to ‘The Lead,’ I’m Jake Tapper. And let me begin the show by uttering some words that I never contemplated using together before. And those words are: U.S. Attorney General Matt Gaetz,” he said following the announcement.

“Because if you were wondering what Trump without the guardrails looks like, well, we’re getting an idea beyond the theoretical. We are starting with breaking news on so many fronts related to President-elect Donald Trump’s transition,” Tapper continued.

“The president-elect, of course, Trump announced just minutes ago on Truth Social that he is picking Republican congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida to be the next U.S. attorney general,” the CNN host said.

Trump said in his nomination announcement on Truth Social, “Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice.”

“Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department,” he added.

“On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization. He is a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law,” the president-elect concluded.

Later Wednesday, the pro-Trump MAGA Resource site on social media platform X posted an exchange Gaetz had with current Attorney General Merrick Garland in an appearance before the House Judiciary Committee in June.

Do you think Matt Gaetz was a good pick by Trump?

Gaetz tore into the AG regarding allegations of coordination between the Department of Justice and state and local prosecutors’ offices in New York and Georgia in charges brought against Trump.

“You come in here and you lodge this attack, that it’s a conspiracy theory that there is coordinated lawfare against Trump. And then when we say, ‘Fine, just give us the documents. Give us the correspondence, and then if it’s a conspiracy theory, that will be evident,'” Gaetz said.

Garland told Gaetz he could submit a request for the correspondence to the department and they would review it. The AG would not confirm or deny there were communications, but asserted that state and local prosecutors ultimately make their own decisions.

Related:
Aaron Rodgers Fires Back Against CNN's 'Conspiracy Theories' Hit Piece Amid VP Buzz

On Wednesday, Tapper went on to point out, “Gaetz is currently facing a House Ethics Committee investigation over whether he may have — and I should note, before I even outline the charges, Gaetz denies it all — but the House Ethics Committee in a statement earlier this year said they’re looking into whether he may have, quote, ‘engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts, dispensed special privileges and favors to individuals with whom he had a personal relationship and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct,’ unquote.”

“Again, Gaetz denies it all,” Tapper emphasized.

The four-term congressman is currently being investigated by the House Ethics Committee, but the committee pointed out in a June statement, “the mere fact of an investigation into these allegations does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.”

ABC News reported that a DOJ probe opened into allegations Gaetz violated sex trafficking laws and obstructed justice closed last year with no charges being brought.

After being nominated by Trump, Gaetz announced his resignation from Congress, allowing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the ability to schedule a special election, which should happen early next year.

Gaetz likely faces a challenging confirmation battle in the narrowly divided U.S. Senate.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'Words That I Never Contemplated Using': CNN's Jake Tapper Totally Stunned by Trump's New Cabinet Pick
Breaking: Trump Chooses RFK Jr. for Massive Cabinet Spot
'Are You Not Entertained?': CNN Contributor Can't Believe Trump's Latest Cabinet Pick as MAGA Picks Pile Up
Breaking: Matt Gaetz Tapped for Cabinet Position
CNN Anchor Calls White House Staffers' Response to Trump Visit 'Really Stunning'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation