SECTIONS
Military World News
Print

World Braces as Final Battle Looms in Syria

Orlok / Shutterstock.comAn explosion after an apparent US-led coalition airstrike on Kobane, Syria, as seen from the Turkish side of the border, near Suruc district -- Sanliurfa, Turkey -- October 24, 2018 (Orlok / Shutterstock.com)

By The Western Journal
at 6:20am
Print

The Latest on the Syrian conflict (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

France’s foreign minister says Syrian President Bashar Assad has won his country’s civil war but won’t “win the peace” without a political solution brokered by the international community.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also reiterated threats of Western retaliation if Assad cedes to the “temptation” of using chemical weapons in the looming battle for the northern Idlib province, the last major opposition stronghold.

Le Drian said Sunday on France-Inter radio that “Assad won the war, we have to state this. But he hasn’t won the peace.”

TRENDING: FDA Issues Warning After People Injured Eating Popular New Liquid-Nitrogen Snack

He said that even if Assad’s forces retake Idlib, that won’t solve the problems that unleashed the war seven years ago.

He said France will press at this month’s U.N. General Assembly for a political solution in Syria, and is holding talks with Russia, Turkey and Iran to push them to use their influence with Assad to ensure political negotiations after the war ends.

___

1:45 p.m.

Do you think the conflict in Syria is getting worse?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Pope Francis is pressing for negotiations to avoid a “humanitarian catastrophe” from a looming battle in Syria.

Francis appealed on Sunday to the international community and “all the actors involved” to use diplomacy, dialogue and negotiations “in respect for international humanitarian law and to safeguard the lives of civilians.”

Addressing faithful in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said “the winds of war are still blowing and troubling news reaches us about the risks of a possible humanitarian catastrophe” in Syria’s Idlib province.

That’s where Syrian opposition forces have dug trenches around their bases, anticipating a ground offensive on their last major stronghold. The battle for Idlib might be the last in seven years of civil war.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians in the Idlib area have nowhere to flee.

RELATED: Damascus Rocked by Late Night Military Strike

___

1:40 p.m.

A group monitoring the Syrian war says at least two military personnel were killed and 11 wounded in overnight explosions in a military airport on the edge of the capital.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Sunday the blasts that rocked Damascus are believed to have been caused by an Israeli strike.

Syrian pro-government media initially blamed the blasts on Israel. But state media later quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying the explosions were caused by an electrical malfunction in a munition depot nearby.

The Observatory relies on various sources on the ground to monitor the war.

The government has blamed Israel for previous attacks on the airport. Israel rarely acknowledges such strikes, but has recently targeted suspected Iranian posts inside Syria.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

The Western Journal

Deadly bus crash in New MexicoP West Region / Twitter

Head-On Crash Between Bus and Semi Truck Kills at Least 7

Evie Fordham

The Rangeview Mobile Home Park in East Anchorage.

17 Voter Registrations Tracked to the Same Mobile Home in Tight Primary Race

Jack Davis

DACA protest outside White HouseBakdc / Shutterstock

Federal Judge Deals Major Blow to DACA, Sets Stage for Likely Supreme Court Showdown

Savannah Pointer

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a town hall-style campaign stop Wednesday in Amarillo.

Watch: Ted Cruz Shuts Down Anti-Gun Heckler with Clever Comparison

Henry Rodgers

Sen. John McCain speaks at the 2016 Arizona Manufacturing Summit at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona.Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Here’s What it Really Means for John McCain To Lie in State at the Capitol

Fred Lucas

President Donald Trump makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday.Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

4 Key Points Nobody’s Addressing About Trump’s Federal Pay Decision

Neetu Chandak

Waste Management truckScott Olson / Getty Images

Texas Company Caught Hiring Illegals. Now They’re Down $5 Million

Hanna Bogorowski

Chelsea ManningLev Radin / Shutterstock

Australia Says No Thanks, Bans Chelsea Manning After Failing ‘Character Test’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.