World Series Champ Anthony Rendon Wants To Be Known More as a 'Christian' Than a 'Baseball Player'

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon helped win his team their first World Series Title on Wednesday evening, but he would rather people remember him more as a Christian than as a baseball player.

Even though Rendon has quickly risen to be one of the top players in the league, he remains humble and strives to be identified by his faith more than by his athletic skill.

The 29-year-old player’s batting average in the World Series was .276, which included a home run in both Game 6 and Game 7.

His performance in Game 7 especially helped his team win their first World Series title, but he is continuing to remain humble.

“He’s shown integrity,” his mother, Bridget Rendon told The New York Times. “He doesn’t say: ‘Look at me, I’m a great guy.’ I like that attitude about him, that he doesn’t do that.

“I’m very proud of him for his ability, but he knows it’s all God-given. He doesn’t take anything for granted.”

During the high-stakes game, media outlets noticed Rendon’s unexplainable peace.

“I think I understand that’s there are bigger things going on in this world and my Savior, Jesus Christ, gives me that patience and that slow heart rate,” he told ESPN.

In a 2018 interview with his pastor, Gregg Matte, from Houston’s First Baptist Church, Rendon said he would much rather leave a legacy of faith than a legacy of athleticism.

He said adopted the idea from Christian rapper KB’s lyrics in “I Am Not the One.”

“Callin’ me the Christian rapper,” KB said, “All I know, I just wanna be more Christian than rapper.”

“I want to be known as the Christian baseball player,” Rendon said in the 2018 video.

“I’m still trying to grow into that. But at the end, I want to be more ‘Christian’ than ‘baseball player.'”

The World Series champ recognized those words come with a lot of challenges, but he laid out some ways that could help keep his focus on his identity in his faith.

“If I just try to stay in the Word and try to surround myself with good people and have good community,” he said, “I think God will just guide me on that path.”

Rendon became a free agent Thursday. For now, he is basking in his monumental win and giving all of the glory to God.

