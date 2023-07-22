Share
Technology
In a segment from “The Faulkner Focus” Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny, middle, talks about what’s next for his company’s product.
The World's First Flying Car Approved in US: Here's What It Looks Like

 By David Zimmermann  July 22, 2023 at 3:12pm
In two years, the world’s first flying car will no longer be a science-fiction concept.

The Federal Aviation Administration gave the Alef Aeronautics “Model A” car a Special Airworthiness Certification in June, approving the vehicle for road and air tests, the New York Post reported.

This is the California automobile company’s next step toward the vehicle’s commercial launch in 2025.

The fully-electric car is a low-speed vehicle that can either be driven on public roads for up to 200 miles or be flown for 110 miles in one sitting, according to Alef’s website.

“Alef flying car can take off in the air vertically. It can fly forward above the obstacles until a desired destination is reached. The driver and the cabin are stabilized by a unique gimbaled rotating cabin design,” the company said.

Other notable features of the flying car include the option to avoid traffic, the capability to fly in any direction and a “cinematic 180 degree plus view” while flying.

Do you want a flying car?

Alef also said the two-person vehicle can fit into a parking space and inside a normal sized garage.

Upon its 2025 release, the futuristic car will come with a hydrogen option that extends the drive and flight range for a higher price.

The Alef Model A, expected to cost $300,000 upon release, is available for pre-order now.

Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny told Fox News he and his team were inspired by prominent sci-fi authors Isaac Asimov and Ray Bradbury, as well as the 1989 classic “Back to the Future Part II,” in creating the world’s first functional flying car.

Although the finished product will be highly expensive for most Americans to afford at the onset, Dukhovny hopes Alef can bring down the cost as customers start using it.

“The whole idea is to make people’s commute easier and save people time,” he said, explaining his reason for starting the company.

The FAA is working on policies to monitor air traffic, according to the Alef CEO.

The Model A will likely be the first flying car to get into the market, but it’s not the only one being developed, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Doroni Aerospace is creating its own commercially-available model, also anticipating a 2025 launch. The price tag of the Florida startup’s electric vehicle will fall anywhere between $135,000 and $150,000.

David Zimmermann
News Writer
David Zimmermann is a contract writer for The Western Journal who also writes for the Washington Examiner and Upward News. Originally from New Jersey, David studied communications at Grove City College. Follow him on Twitter @dezward01.




