Yellowstone Park Completely Cut Off by Historic Floods, House Falls Into River and Floats Away

In the past century, there have been a total of five significant floods in Montana.

Now, another will be added to the tally.

A series of record-level floodings — which started on Monday — have caused catastrophic damage across southern Montana and northern Wyoming.

The floodings have resulted in washed away houses and bridges, and have even prompted evacuations, according to USA Today.

Yellowstone River has hit record levels after rapid snowmelt and days of rain, causing havoc to the surrounding areas.

“Officials say that the river’s volume is flowing 20,000 cubic feet per second faster than the previous record measured in the 90s,” the Daily Mail reported.

Yellowstone National Park could be forced to indefinitely close, according to the Mail. All entrances to the park have been closed, although some southern roads may open in a week. The northern roads will be closed through the fall.

More than 10,000 tourists in Yellowstone were forced to evacuate. Of the 10,000, a dozen were rescued by helicopter after being trapped.

Local drinking water was labeled as unsafe by officials on Tuesday, the Mail reported.

A shocking video of a house in Gardiner, Montana, shows it being washed away by the extreme floods.







Individuals in Gardiner were deserted for hours after the Yellowstone River destroyed the only roads in and out of the area. They were able to evacuate after a nearby canyon became passable early Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.







GOP Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte issued a statement Tuesday morning declaring a statewide disaster due to the flooding.

“With rapid snowmelt and recent heavy rains, communities in south-central Montana are experiencing severe flooding that is destroying homes, washing away roads and bridges, and leaving Montanans without power and water services,” Gianforte said.

“Today’s disaster declaration will help impacted communities get back on their feet as soon as possible, and I have asked state agencies to bring their resources to bear in support of these communities.”

I have declared a statewide disaster due to flooding to help impacted communities get back on their feet as soon as possible. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) June 14, 2022

Gianforte also recently announced that the state is pursuing an expedited presidential disaster declaration “to help cover the costs communities face.”

GOP Sen. Steve Daines said he supported Gianforte’s declaration and stands by “ready to facilitate recovery efforts at the federal level,” the Daily Chronicle reported.

This is a developing story.

