Mark Zuckerberg has a dystopian vision of the future in which his company Meta — formerly known as Facebook — rakes in massive amounts of money by peddling virtual trinkets to you in his digital universe.

Zuckerberg gushed about his creepy fantasy on Wednesday on CNBC, touting what he hopes will be “a huge business opportunity for us.”

His ambition is to establish this virtual world by 2030.

“Our north star is that by the end of the decade, we hope to basically get to around a billion people in the metaverse, doing hundreds of dollars of commerce each — buying digital goods, digital content, different things to express themselves,” he said.

“So whether that’s clothing for their avatar or different digital goods for their virtual home or things to decorate their virtual conference room, utilities to be able to be more productive in virtual and augmented reality and across the metaverse overall,” Zuckerberg added.

“I think there’s going to be a massive economy around this.”







This grim vision of the future essentially involves people living their lives in an online universe built and run by a liberal Big Tech overlord.

Instead of owning a real home, you can buy a virtual one in Zuckerberg’s metaverse. Instead of purchasing clothes or jewelry in real life, you can simply own them virtually.

In the metaverse, you get poorer while Democratic mega-donor Zuckerberg gets richer.

Tellingly, his metaverse mirrors the chilling future foreseen by the leftist World Economic Forum, which boasts that by 2030, you will “own nothing, have no privacy” and mindlessly accept that “life has never been better.”

Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better @IdaAuken https://t.co/ykE42yOrRR pic.twitter.com/xQRLAtXdgm — World Economic Forum (@wef) December 27, 2016

As a reminder, the WEF openly calls for a “Great Reset.”

This left-wing agenda involves income redistribution, an “equity”-driven reshuffling of society, the elevation of socialist policies and the erosion of meritocracy.

In addition to developing his metaverse, Zuckerberg is investing heavily in artificial intelligence as part of a wide-ranging plan to boost advertising revenues.

In other words, Meta users will basically be little more than a massive captive audience for marketing products. It sounds like an interactive home shopping network.

“We’re basically shifting from having most of the content that you see in Facebook and Instagram come from your friend or follow graph, to now, you know, over time, having more and more of that content just come from AI recommendations,” Zuckerberg told CNBC.

“Our AI system can choose based on what it knows about you and what you personally are going to be interested in and learn about, what you want to see,” he said.

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk has repeatedly sounded the alarm on the potential existential threat posed by artificial intelligence.

“We should be very careful about artificial intelligence,” Musk told The Guardian back in 2014. “If I had to guess at what our biggest existential threat is, it’s probably that.”

He added, “With artificial intelligence we are summoning the demon.”

It’s unclear if Musk’s fears of a future where humans are enslaved by AI (as depicted in films such as “The Matrix” and “The Terminator”) are plausible.

However, in the race for technological dominance, it’s sobering to note that communist China — not the U.S. — is pioneering major innovations.

In October, a top Pentagon official resigned in protest, saying China will soon overtake the U.S. when it comes to artificial intelligence and cyber warfare.

Nicolas Chaillan, who was appointed the Air Force’s first chief software officer in 2018 under former President Donald Trump, suggested it was pointless for him to continue in his job.

“We have no competing fighting chance against China in 15 to 20 years,” Chaillan said. “Right now, it’s already a done deal; it is already over in my opinion.”

As a reminder, the Biden administration has made combating climate change and promoting transgenderism — not defending the homeland — the centerpiece of the nation’s military strategy.

Chaillan said U.S. cyber defenses are currently at “kindergarten level,” making the country an easy target for large-scale hacking operations that could cripple the nation’s infrastructure and banking systems.

But never fear: You can probably buy an anti-hacking system for your virtual home in Zuckerberg’s metaverse.

