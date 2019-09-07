Labor Day weekend 2019 is a wrap, which means many of us are still unpacking from the long-weekend camp out and figuring out what to do with all the leftover cookout food.
As for those sad, half-eaten bags of hot dog buns, misshapen and unappetizing, we might easily toss them in the trash.
But before you bid farewell to those random slices of unwanted bread, consider re-imagining how the orphaned hot dog bun could be turned into a tasty bite.
From savory recipes to sweet, a white-breaded hot dog bun is like a fresh canvas, waiting to become a part of a new artistic endeavor instead of the sad ending of food waste.
Here are 10 delicious ways to use up leftover hot dog buns, ideas that are a springboard for whatever glorious concoction you might cook up in your own kitchen.
1. Buttery Garlic Breadsticks
A little butter or olive oil and garlic salt can turn a hot dog bun into a breadstick or bruschetta, paired here with leftover vegetables.
2. Breakfast Scramble on Toast
It might not look pretty, but scrambling up a few eggs, veggies, and in this case, hamburger meat and throwing it on top of a lightly toasted hot dog bun makes for a solid breakfast.
3. Bourbon Bread Pudding
Get fancy by transforming your unwanted bread into a lovely bread pudding.
4. Italian Seasoned Croutons
A little seasoning and about 10 minutes in a warm oven will turn your cubed bread into homemade crouton goodness.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve recently discovered that leftover hotdog & hamburger buns make awesome croutons. 👏🏻 . Cut the bread into cubes, place on a baking sheet, and toss with a drizzle of olive oil, a sprinkle of salt, garlic powder, & Italian seasoning. . Pop them in the oven and bake for about 10 minutes at 300 degrees, or until the bread starts to crisp a bit and turn slightly golden. . So much better than store bought because they are so fresh & crispy. Now go make some! 😛 🥗 🥗 🥗 🥗 #croutons #homemadecroutons #diycroutons #italiancroutons #leftoverbread #hotdogbuns #hamburgerbuns #salad #summersalad #happybelly #gratefulheart #everydayisablessing #myhappyplace #newyorkmom #blogger #sahm #momideas #fulltimemommy #momlife #teacherturnedmom #diy #artsy #creativemom #creativesoul #dowhatmakesyouhappy #cookingcleaningcrafting
5. Meatball Sandwich
These pork meatballs are paired with pickled vegetables, but plenty of other meatball and sauce configurations would do the trick.
View this post on Instagram
Hot dog buns aren't just for hot dogs anymore. Try this Hoisin-Glazed Pork Banh Mi sandwich using our Gourmet or Brioche Hot Dog Buns. Ingredients Banh Mi: 6 COBS Brioche Hot Dog Buns, toasted 450g lean ground pork 1 egg ¼ cup fresh breadcrumbs ½ tsp garlic powder Pinch each salt and pepper ¼ cup hoisin sauce 1/2 cup mayonnaise 2 tsp lime juice Pinch turmeric 1 batch quick-pickled vegetables (see recipe below) ¼ cup fresh cilantro to garnish Quick Pickled Vegetables: 2 tsp granulated sugar 2 tbsp boiling water ½ cup white vinegar ½ tsp salt 1 cup cucumber slices, halved 1 carrot, julienned Directions 1. In large bowl, combine pork, egg, breadcrumbs, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Roll into 18 meatballs (about 2 scant tbsp per meatball). Place on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. 2. Bake in 400°F oven until meatballs are no longer pink inside, about 18 minutes. 3. Brush tops of meatballs with hoisin sauce. 4. In small bowl, combine mayonnaise, lime juice and turmeric. Spread mixture inside each hot dog bun. Top each with 3 meatballs, pickled vegetables and cilantro. Quick-pickled vegetables: 1. In bowl, whisk together sugar, boiling water, vinegar and salt until sugar has dissolved. 2. Add in cucumber and carrot. 3. Let stand for at least 15 minutes. Let us know what you think! #COBSBread #CelebrateFresh #SummerSidekicks #MealInspirations #MealIdeas #Brioche #BanhMi #HotDogBuns #Recipe #Sandwich #Sandwiches
6. French Toast Casserole
Seems like baking this tasty cinnamon-sugar casserole could not go wrong!
View this post on Instagram
You guys this French toast casserole was made with hot dog buns 😬🤪🤣 No joke….I had a ton extra and decided to give it a try. It was so good!!Check out the blog to see how it came together…link in profile ☕️ #casserole #frenchtoast #breakfast #food #insta #instagood #instafood #instafoodgram #eat #goodmorning #hotdogbuns #ctblogger #momof3 #momblogger #itiswhatitis #elenaanderin
7. Open-Faced Egg Salad Sandwich
Double points for using up that leftover egg salad. This sandwich was lightly toasted for a bit of extra pizzazz.
View this post on Instagram
If you saw my stories last night, you saw that we had a BBQ. Today we have A LOT of leftover hotdog buns. This recipe is perfect for using up leftover buns or rolls and it just happens to be up on the blog! It’s also perfect for conference weekend, Easter and all things Spring. It can easily be made ahead of time and cooked when you’re ready. It only takes 2-4 mins. in the oven. If you like egg sandwiches, you’ll love these. Go check them out. And don’t forget to enter my giveaway 2 posts back. It ends tonight at 10 mountain standard time. . . . #eggsandwich #eggsandwiches #eggsaladsandwich #eggsaladsandwiches #makeaheadmeals #conferencefood #easterfood #hotdogbuns #leftoverbuns #frenchbread #easymealsforbusypeople #easymeals #sandwiches #sandwichesofinstagram #quickdinners #quickdinnerideas #quickmeal
8. Pineapple Sticky Buns
With this helpful instructional video, your next dessert is only a few ingredients away.
9. Mediocre Yet Classic PB&J on Paper Plate
Also known as the busy-family-we-need-groceries weeknight dinner. Eat up, kids.
10. Stuffed French Toast
The reinvented hot dog bun is the perfect vehicle for holding sliced fruit, whipped cream, and perhaps a drizzle of chocolate sauce on top.
View this post on Instagram
I'm thinking outside the "bun" here! OH MY GOSH, you guys…Have you ever made French Toast from Hot Dog Buns? If you haven't, you are truly missing out! Get to your grocer, grab a bag of @wonderbreadUSA Classic Hot Dog Buns and get cooking! I promise you'll be making the best French Toast you have ever tasted and you'll be supporting the USO too! AD #SpreadtheWonder #wonderbread . . . INGREDIENTS: 1 – 13 oz. package (8 buns) Wonder bread Classic Hot Dog Buns 4 large eggs 1 cup milk (any kind) pinch of kosher salt 2 cups whipped cream or non-dairy whipped topping 2 cups cut up fruit of your choice (I used strawberries and blueberries) FULL RECIPE AND DIRECTIONS: https://www.reneeskitchenadventures.com/2018/07/hot-dog-bun-french-toast.html . . #frenchtoast #breakfast #breakfastofchampions #breakfasttime #buns #hotdogbuns #hotdogbunsreimagined #hotdogbunsforbreakfast #hotdogbunsfordays #creativecooking #creativecookingforkids #RKArecipes #blogeats #feedfeed #thekitchn #foodandwine #food #foodie #foodpics #foodieideas #foodphotography #buzzfeast #food52grams #food52 #beautifulcuisines #foodblog #dailyfoodfeed #EEEEEATS
Whichever recipe suits your fancy, we hope the leftover hot dog buns in your life find fresh purpose for your palate.
Would you try any of these recipes?
Not ready to use them up quite yet? Just pop those bad boys in the freezer and they will be there, providing comfort and some kind of nourishment when you need them.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.