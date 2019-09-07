Labor Day weekend 2019 is a wrap, which means many of us are still unpacking from the long-weekend camp out and figuring out what to do with all the leftover cookout food.

As for those sad, half-eaten bags of hot dog buns, misshapen and unappetizing, we might easily toss them in the trash.

But before you bid farewell to those random slices of unwanted bread, consider re-imagining how the orphaned hot dog bun could be turned into a tasty bite.

From savory recipes to sweet, a white-breaded hot dog bun is like a fresh canvas, waiting to become a part of a new artistic endeavor instead of the sad ending of food waste.

Here are 10 delicious ways to use up leftover hot dog buns, ideas that are a springboard for whatever glorious concoction you might cook up in your own kitchen.

1. Buttery Garlic Breadsticks

A little butter or olive oil and garlic salt can turn a hot dog bun into a breadstick or bruschetta, paired here with leftover vegetables.

2. Breakfast Scramble on Toast

It might not look pretty, but scrambling up a few eggs, veggies, and in this case, hamburger meat and throwing it on top of a lightly toasted hot dog bun makes for a solid breakfast.

3. Bourbon Bread Pudding

Get fancy by transforming your unwanted bread into a lovely bread pudding.

4. Italian Seasoned Croutons

A little seasoning and about 10 minutes in a warm oven will turn your cubed bread into homemade crouton goodness.

5. Meatball Sandwich

These pork meatballs are paired with pickled vegetables, but plenty of other meatball and sauce configurations would do the trick.

6. French Toast Casserole

Seems like baking this tasty cinnamon-sugar casserole could not go wrong!

7. Open-Faced Egg Salad Sandwich

Double points for using up that leftover egg salad. This sandwich was lightly toasted for a bit of extra pizzazz.

8. Pineapple Sticky Buns

With this helpful instructional video, your next dessert is only a few ingredients away.

9. Mediocre Yet Classic PB&J on Paper Plate

Also known as the busy-family-we-need-groceries weeknight dinner. Eat up, kids.

10. Stuffed French Toast

The reinvented hot dog bun is the perfect vehicle for holding sliced fruit, whipped cream, and perhaps a drizzle of chocolate sauce on top.

Whichever recipe suits your fancy, we hope the leftover hot dog buns in your life find fresh purpose for your palate.

Not ready to use them up quite yet? Just pop those bad boys in the freezer and they will be there, providing comfort and some kind of nourishment when you need them.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.