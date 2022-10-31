Parler Share
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, D.C., on March 18. (Jose Luis Magana / AP)

2 Months After SCOTUS Overturned Roe v. Wade, Abortion Numbers Show the Results

 By Laurel Duggan  October 31, 2022 at 7:14am
Nearly 10,000 fewer abortions were performed in the two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, according to the Society of Family Planning.

Nationwide, legal abortions declined 6 percent as new abortion restrictions went into effect in 13 states, according to the SFP study. States without new abortion restrictions saw a surge in abortions, but not a large enough increase to make up for the declines occurring in other states, suggesting that state-level restrictions are generally effective at reducing abortions.

There were approximately 22,000 fewer abortions in states with post-Roe restrictions, while there were 12,000 more in states without new restrictions, according to the SFP; it’s unclear what proportion of those abortions were performed on women who had traveled from other states.

Neighbor Describes What Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Did Before Violence Erupted: 'He Would Just Give Us a Blank Stare'

The data was obtained from facilities that were responsible for approximately 82 percent of all abortions before Roe was overturned, meaning it doesn’t account for illegal abortions, including the growing trend of illegal chemical abortions induced by pills smuggled from foreign countries.

“We are celebrating the fact that at least 10,000 babies have a chance at life,” Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life, told The New York Times.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Laurel Duggan
