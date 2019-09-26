2020 Democrat Scorches 'Hyperpartisan' Call To Impeach After Reading Transcript

A 2020 Democratic presidential candidate who came out against the impeachment of President Donald Trump only grew stronger in her decision after reading the released transcript of his controversial phone call with Ukraine’s president.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii affirmed her decision and tore into her fellow Democrats during an interview Wednesday on The Hill’s news talk show “Rising.”

“I think most people reading through that transcript are not going to find that extremely compelling cause to throw out a president that won an election in 2016,” Gabbard said.

“Instead, what I think most people will see is hey, this is another move by Democrats to get rid of Donald Trump, further deepening the already hyperpartisan divides that we have in this country,” she said.

It may be safe to say that Gabbard isn’t too popular with the Democratic establishment.

Her outright rejection of impeachment and roasting of her fellow Democrats shows that not everyone on the left is buying the party’s push to get rid of Trump through any means necessary.

And with the flimsy evidence Democrats have produced so far, who can blame them?

The “whistleblower” complaint that set off this entire debacle was sourced with second- and third-hand information as well as news articles, in true Steele dossier fashion.

A transcript of the call on which most of the complaint hinged was released in its entirety by the Trump administration in a masterful move.

Nothing in the call seemed to indicate any law had been broken, leaving Democrats struggling to find any shred of ammunition they could use against the president as their impeachment attempt seemed to collapse around them.

Gabbard just appears to be stating the obvious but is being drowned out by coverage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other entrenched Democrats fighting to make their narrative work.

And that’s why she isn’t allowed on that debate stage any longer. She gives off the appearance of being the sole sane person on a stage with extremists. — Ethan Hawk (@EthanHawken96) September 26, 2019

She’s ahead of the curve again So sad to see people being propagandized by partisans like Pelosi who prefer power to productivity. People Powered Progressive President Please:#Tulsi2020https://t.co/ko1YculSMB — Daniel 🦁 (@thelionsdawn) September 26, 2019

Usually dont agree with her politics. But she is 100% right. Americans are fed up with the BS already… — Gigili Tartufati ⭐️⭐️⭐️🍷⚾️🇺🇸 (@SillyMetsFan) September 26, 2019

And in a field full of candidates ranging from fake Native Americans to crystal energy healers, it’s no wonder comparatively level-headed Gabbard isn’t getting much publicity.

After this statement, it’s not likely that CNN or MSNBC will be lining up to interview her, either.

