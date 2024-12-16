He explained it as an opportunity to infuse Democratic Party leadership with younger voices.

If he succeeds, however, it will only mean younger voices shouting the same old and terrible ideas.

After hinting at the possibility earlier this month, 24-year-old gun control activist David Hogg has confirmed that he plans to run for vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, per ABC News.

“I think this role is a great way of, for one, bringing newer voices into the Democratic Party,” Hogg said. “I just want to be one of several of those voices to help represent young people and also, more than anything, make sure that we’re standing up to the consulting class that increasingly the Democratic Party is representing instead of the working class.”

Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, later co-founded the student-led gun control organization March for Our Lives.

Since then, the 2023 Harvard graduate has made a name for himself by focusing largely on that one issue.

Hogg’s decision to run for DNC vice chair, however, signals a much broader and more ambitious foray into party politics.

With that in mind, he insisted that Democrats must take responsibility for their loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

“We need to realize that we are increasingly the party of sycophants,” he said. “We are just surrounding ourselves with people who tell us what we want to hear instead of what we need to hear, we’re increasingly surrounding ourselves with paid political consultants that are letting what donors say to them guide their talking points.”

Hogg’s harsh comments toward “donors” and “political consultants” suggest that he thinks the Democratic Party can represent ordinary voters.

How adorable. Apparently, he did not get the memo that Democratic elites care nothing about what voters think.

In any event, at least he seems sincere.

For instance, last month on the social media platform X, Hogg declared that he would not follow his thin-skinned, censorship-loving fellow liberals who have abandoning the platform in favor of a more congenial echo chamber.

“Most liberals have left twitter. I’m not leaving,” he wrote. “I like being surrounded by people who disagree with me because it’s when I learn the most.”

Most liberals have left twitter. I’m not leaving. I like being surrounded by people who disagree with me because it’s when I learn the most. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) November 30, 2024

Moreover, he pledged to seek common ground even among X users who reject his gun control agenda.

“I know most people on here at this point completely disagree with me but we do agree we need to do something about gun suicides, gun violence and school shootings,” he wrote.

I know most people on here at this point completely disagree with me but we do agree we need to do something about gun suicides, gun violence and school shootings. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) November 30, 2024

Indeed, most people do agree about the need to do something.

The “something” we must do, however, does not involve disarming American citizens. Nor does it involve criminalizing the ownership of any weapon now legal.

The men who wrote the Second Amendment knew that ordinary people must have a fighting chance against government tyrants. They had experienced that firsthand. The Second Amendment exists for that reason and no other.

From the COVID regime to weaponized federal agencies, Democrats have repeatedly shown an affinity for authoritarian measures.

Among other things, Trump’s election signaled that Americans have awakened to the Democratic Party’s thinly veiled authoritarianism.

Thus, if Hogg does manage to become DNC vice chair, he will not bring new ideas but merely a younger voice clamoring for the same old ones.

