28-Year-Old MMA Star in Intensive Care After Cardiac Arrest During Training: 'We Are Currently in Uncharted Territory'

A 28-year-old MMA star is “in his biggest fight yet” after suffering a cardiac arrest while training for an upcoming bout.

Chris “Sunshine” Lencioni’s wife, Marca, posted about the incident on Instagram.

“On Thursday 6/8 there was an incident while Cris was training, and he experienced a cardiac arrest,” she wrote.

“The athletes at the gym were great and immediately called 911 and did their best to address his needs until paramedics arrived.

“We are currently in another state. He has been under the care of excellent doctors.” Most of Lencioni’s family has been by his side, she added.

“We are all hopeful for the progress we know he will continue to make.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cris “Sunshine” Lencioni (@crissunshinemma)



ESPN reported that Lencioni, a featherweight fighter with an 11-3 record and a four-fight winning streak, had been scheduled for an Aug. 11 fight in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Sunshine got his nickname because he’s always in a bright and cheerful mood. This is a young man who prepared his whole life for a fight and it appears he just found one.

Please consider helping the family in this time of need. It will be considered a personal favor.… pic.twitter.com/lJhk9GOfat — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 19, 2023

A GoFundMe appeal organized by Lencioni’s family said the incident “was completely unexpected considering he is only 28 and in peak physical condition.”

“We believe in the goodness of God, and we don’t know anyone with more will, strength, and determination than Cris,” the appeal continued.

“Cris has already overcome so much in his life, and we have faith in his ability to overcome any obstacle.”

The fighter’s “Sunshine” nickname comes from his personality, the family explained.

“He is quite a character, quick to tease and make jokes, has the most infectious laugh, and is always so full of light and life.”

He has also spent a lot of time working with children. “His gym and kids’ program is his passion project,” the family reported.

The appeal had brought in nearly $18,000 toward a goal of $250,000 by Tuesday evening.

Marca Lencioni welcomed all forms of support, including thoughts, prayers and cards, which she said would be shared with her husband.

“We are currently in uncharted territory and taking everything day by day,” she said.

