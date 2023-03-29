A woman has been arrested in connection with vandalism at a pro-life pregnancy center in a suburb of Buffalo, New York.

Hannah Kamke, 39, was charged with one count of third-degree criminal mischief, which is a Class E felony, the Amherst Police Department said in a news release Saturday that was shared on Twitter.

Police said the FBI assisted in the investigation.

On March 16, the sign at CompassCare was graffitied.

“CompassCare’s exterior sign was defaced using red-letter graffiti in typical Antifa/Jane’s Revenge fashion. Red letters spelling ‘LIARS’ were splayed over the entirety of the sign,” the organization posted on its website along with surveillance video of the incident.

A tweet from the organization quoted the Rev. Jim Harden, CEO of CompassCare, as saying, “There’s nothing Antifa can do to make us stop serving women and savings babies.”

Antifa strikes CompassCare’s Buffalo office yet again. “There’s nothing Antifa can do to make us stop serving women and savings babies.” — CEO Rev. Jim Harden #ProLife #NoArrests #CompassCare pic.twitter.com/FGZSRLbwQ3 — CompassCare (@compasscare) March 16, 2023

“This fits the definitions of domestic terror. Those in the FBI and DOJ who refuse to treat it as such need to be fired and investigated. This is an act of intimidation and a violation of the FACE Act. America needs to return to a civilized order,” Harden said in a statement on the CompassCare website.

“CompassCare dignifies women with true choice and there’s nothing Antifa can do to make us stop,” the group’s CEO said. “All people are made in the image of God and are equally valuable—both the mother and the child. The love of God triumphs over terror.”

In a separate statement on the CompassCare website, Harden said the arrest “represents an indictment on the FBI and the hundreds of other local law enforcement agencies that have allowed the FBI to usurp their investigative duty.”

“The FBI has less evidence for the March 16 vandalism than they do for the June 7 firebombing, yet they somehow were able to identify a suspect and make an arrest within days,” he said. “We’ve been saying all along that the FBI possesses this kind of forensic power but has chosen not to employ it on behalf of pro-life people when victimized by pro-abortion Maoist Antifa.”

CompassCare said more than 230 attacks against pro-life pregnancy centers have taken place around the country since last spring’s leak of a Supreme Court ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion decision.

CompassCare was been under attack before, according to WKBW-TV in Buffalo.

In June, police said a fire at the location was arson.

“This is the face of abortion ladies and gentlemen. This is the face of abortion,” Harden said at the time, according to WKBW.

At that time, Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa condemned the arson.

“I am disgusted that lives were put at risk,” he said. “Our thoughts are with the firefighters as they recover. A violent response is never the answer. There is no place in Amherst for such attacks.”

In November, the FBI offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The FBI released surveillance footage of the arson attack in January.

#VIDEO:

We’re continuing to ask the public’s help to identify those responsible for the arson of CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center in Amherst, NY, on June 7th. There’s a reward of up to $25,000 for info leading to arrest & conviction Tips: 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) pic.twitter.com/aul5gQXKCx — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) January 4, 2023



No arrests have been made in that incident.

