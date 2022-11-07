Parler Share
Video

40-Year Election Expert Analyzes the Greatest Political Ads of 2022

 By Andrew Gordon  November 7, 2022 at 3:14pm
Parler Share

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



► Click HERE to subscribe to The Western Journal on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/72ae3

► Don’t miss an episode! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

Trending:
DeSantis' Election Crime Unit Makes Another Major Illegal Voting Arrest Connected to Elections in Multiple States

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to our podcast. You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: the Biden administration, Big Tech censorship, liberal lies, gas prices, COVID and the latest leftist violence.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Andrew Gordon
Andrew Gordon is the producer of "WJ Live."
Andrew Gordon is the producer of "WJ Live."




40-Year Election Expert Analyzes the Greatest Political Ads of 2022
Elon Musk to the Rescue: GOP Candidate Shares How He Got His Twitter Back in 41 Minutes
Election Expert Exposes Leftist Violence and Breaks Down How Christians Can Dramatically Impact the Midterms
Why Liberals Want America to Forget About the Last 2 Years
Former Arizona AG: Are Cameras in The Classrooms and Police on Campus the Answer?
See more...

Conversation