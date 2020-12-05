Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak announced Friday he is starting a second company, this time in the green tech and blockchain space, almost 45 years after he helped Steve Jobs launch Apple in 1976.

The new business is called Efforce and will serve as a marketplace for corporate or industrial building owners to get “green” projects funded, CNBC reported.

Efforce brings together investors looking to participate in energy efficiency projects and companies making energy efficiency improvements using blockchain, a smart contract used to redistribute savings to each of the parties involved, according to the new ccompany’s website.

Investors “can participate in energy efficiency projects by acquiring tokenized future savings” and companies benefit by making energy-efficient improvements “at no cost,” the site says.

“This alignment of interest creates a win-win ecosystem for all parties making EFFORCE the only viable technology bridge into a $250Bn market with 10% annual growth which can bring meaningful change to our environmental future,” the company wrote on Medium.

TRENDING: Suspected PLA Agents Posing as 'Researchers' Flee in Droves After Trump Crackdown

Efforce’s official cryptocurrency token WOZX was listed on two leading exchanges Thursday, the company said.

“After spending most of this year in stealth mode to build its architecture and service the first batch of test projects, EFFORCE is ready to begin its journey to become the gateway towards a more sustainable future by merging cutting edge technology with over a decade of direct market experience in the energy sector,” Efforce wrote on Medium.

Do you think this company will be as successful as Apple? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Efforce co-founder Wozniak is an engineer who has spent his life striving to create more efficient systems.

Decades after co-founding Apple, which is now worth over $2 trillion, and creating “some of the most beautiful computers in the world,” he has now decided to revolutionize how people interact with energy efficiency project, Efforce said.

“Energy consumption and CO2 emissions worldwide have grown exponentially, leading to climate change and extreme consequences to our environment. We can improve our energy footprint and lower our energy consumption without changing our habits. We can save the environment simply by making more energy improvements,” Wozniak said in a statement, according to PR Newswire.

“We created Efforce to be the first decentralized platform that allows everyone to participate and benefit financially from worldwide energy efficiency projects, and create meaningful environmental change.”

“The market for energy efficiency projects has reached a staggering $250 billion,” Efforce’s news release said, citing the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Investment 2020 report.

RELATED: LA County Sheriff Says He Won't Enforce Newsom's New Business Orders

“However, in order to achieve the International Energy Agency’s Efficient World Scenario, the sector still must double the size of investments to $580 billion by 2025.”

Efforce says it seeks to democratize a market typically dominated by energy services companies that have to have large amounts of capital to undertake energy efficiency improvements by allowing anyone to participate.

“In these difficult times, many small companies are struggling,” co-founder Jacopo Visetti said in a statement. “They can’t afford to switch to LED lighting, streamline production processes, or even insulate to conserve heat, all of which could save them money in the long term.”

“Efforce allows business owners to safely register their energy upgrade project on the web and secure funding from all types of investors around the world. The companies will then have more available cash to use for other critical projects such as infrastructure or hiring.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.