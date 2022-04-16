Zuck Draws Fire from Senate: 'Greatest Billionaire Assault' on Elections Ever - 'Rigged' Film Brings Down FB Founder

This article was sponsored by Citizens United Productions.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the 2020 election. Despite how they may characterize this spending, they had a partisan reason for it.

“Rigged” exposes Zuckerberg’s entire plot to help President Joe Biden win in 2020, and it is out right now. You can get your copy here for just $4.99.

In the film, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas explained exactly where Zuckerberg directed his money.

“They’re sending the money to big urban centers, they’re dramatically increasing the ballot boxes that are there, and they’re conditioning the money on those polling locations, those government entities, throwing open the floodgates to potential voter fraud.”





In an opinion article for The Washington Times, Citizens United president David Bossie said Zuckerberg spent nearly $400 million on the election.

Most of that money went to expanding mail-in and absentee voting, and there were two main problems with this funding.

First, mail-in voting is simply more susceptible to fraud because it is impossible to monitor every person who casts a mail-in ballot. Whereas poll watchers can provide at least some protection from fraud during in-person voting, they cannot go to someone’s house and watch him fill out a mail-in ballot.

Did Zuckerberg's actions directly contribute to Biden's victory? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Second, Bossie revealed the vast majority of Zuckerberg’s funding went to heavily Democratic areas.

If you want to learn every detail of Zuckerberg’s plan to influence the 2020 election, you can get “Rigged” here today.

“The group that got the bulk of Mr. Zuckerberg’s money — the Center for Tech and Civic Life — sent some 2,500 grants to government elections offices in 48 states,” Bossie wrote in the Times.

“Defenders of Mr. Zuckerberg contend that more grants went to Trump areas while conveniently ignoring the fact that the vast amount of money was targeted to critically important areas for Mr. Biden.

“In fact, approximately 160 of the 2,500 grants were for $400,000 or more and totaled a whopping $272 million — and 92% of the money flowed to jurisdictions that Mr. Biden carried.”

So in addition to mail-in voting being inherently susceptible to fraud, Zuckerberg used his money to bolster mail-in voting almost exclusively in Democratic counties. This provided a huge boost for Democrats over Republicans.

“This was the greatest billionaire assault on election integrity we’ve ever seen,” Cruz said.

There has been a massive victory on this front. Just one week after “Rigged” was released, a spokesman announced Zuckerberg and Chan would not repeat their actions during the 2022 election.

“As Mark and Priscilla made clear previously, their election infrastructure donation to help ensure that Americans could vote during the height of the pandemic was a one-time donation given the unprecedented nature of the crisis,” spokesman Ben LaBolt said. “They have no plans to repeat that donation.”

However, just as Zuckerberg used the coronavirus as an excuse to fund mail-in voting in 2020, he may come up with another excuse to do so in the future.

If you want to join the fight for fair elections, the first step is learning what sorts of plots to look out for. “Rigged” exposes just how Zuckerberg influenced the elections for Democrats in 2020, and you can get your copy here.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.