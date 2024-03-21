Share
Entertainment

Abused Child Actor's Dad Was Called 'Homophobic' for Trying to Report Touchy Nickelodeon Producer: Report

 By Michael Austin  March 21, 2024 at 11:20am
Share

For most of its history, Nickelodeon has been known as the fun, quirky kids channel full of sitcoms, cartoons and sketch shows.

Thanks to an ongoing docu-series taking the world by storm, that’s changed forever. From now on, the channel will be known for rampant child abuse.

Not only were men behind the scenes committing numerous horrific acts of abuse, but now, a recently released episode of the series maintains the Nickelodeon staff accused a concerned parent of being “homophobic” when he began noticing some inappropriate behavior on set.

The series — Max’s “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” — has exposed the systemic predatory and abusive behavior that the child actors at Nickelodeon were forced to face, repeatedly.

The main perpetrator purported to be behind much of the abusive behavior is Dan Schneider, the creator and producer of “The Amanda Show,” “iCarly,” “Drake & Josh” and “Zoey 101,” according to Forbes.

Trending:
New Star Wars Has No 'Good or Bad,' Sets Up Jedi Order as Oppressors

But for the worst of crimes revealed by the series, Schneider was not the primary perpetrator.

Instead, it was Brian Peck, a former actor and dialogue coach who worked on many of the channel’s top shows.

In 2004, Peck pleaded no contest to charges related to the sexual abuse of a child, per Forbes.

Thanks to “No Quiet on Set,” the world now knows who that child was — Drake Bell, the star of the wildly popular “Drake & Josh” show.

Did you ever watch or let your kids watch Nickelodeon?

Bell’s father, Joe Bell, used to accompany and watch Drake every single day.

After noticing Peck was a little too touchy with his son, Joe notified the Nickelodeon staff, but was quickly dismissed.

“I went to production and said, ‘I really am very uncomfortable with this guy Brian Peck always being around my son,'” Joe Bell said in the docu-series’s third episode. “I go ‘I don’t see anything abnormal, but it just doesn’t… I don’t have a good feeling.’

Related:
New Star Wars Has No 'Good or Bad,' Sets Up Jedi Order as Oppressors

“And she goes, ‘Oh, well, I don’t know if you knew it or not, but he’s gay. Maybe you’re just homophobic and you just… don’t understand that he’s a touchy-feely guy.’

“I was ostracized.”

But despite the pushback, Joe Bell kept an eye on his son at all times, never letting him leave his sight.

Unfortunately, a rift began to form between Bell and his son, a rift partially manipulated by Peck himself who insisted — wrongly — that Joe Bell was an incompetent parent-manager and that he was stealing Drake Bell’s money, among other accusations, according to the docu-series.

Joe Bell was eventually removed as Drake Bell’s manager.

Since Joe was divorced from Drake’s mother, she became the one to take Drake to the Nickelodeon set.

Though she was warned by Joe to never leave Drake alone with Peck, eventually, that’s exactly what happened, on numerous occasions, per the docu-series.

As a result, the Nickelodeon star was sexually abused repeatedly.

(In 2004, Peck was specifically convicted for “a lewd act against a child and oral copulation of a person under 16,” per Forbes.)

Eventually, after Bell told police about the abuse, Peck was convicted of child abuse and sentenced to 16 months in prison, according to People Magazine.

After his release, Peck re-entered the industry, working a short stint for the Disney Channel show “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” before moving on to various additional projects over the next decade or so of his career.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Abused Child Actor's Dad Was Called 'Homophobic' for Trying to Report Touchy Nickelodeon Producer: Report
New Star Wars Has No 'Good or Bad,' Sets Up Jedi Order as Oppressors
Did Disney Do This on Purpose? Fans Mock Poster, Say it Turns Lightsaber Into Tampon
Gaming Company's Plan to Replace All Employees with AI Ends in Disaster
Nicolas Cage Slams Disney, Confirms He's Not Returning to Popular Disney Franchise
See more...

Conversation