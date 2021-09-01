Path 27
News
The Nickelodeon logo is pictured on a smartphone in the stock image above.
The Nickelodeon logo is pictured on a smartphone in the stock image above. (Allmy / Shutterstock)

Nickelodeon to Parents: Teach Your Kids to Be Left-Wing Activists so They Won't Turn Out Racist Like You

 By Michael Austin  September 1, 2021 at 8:25am
In 2021, there are few places one can turn to avoid hearing about the need for “social justice,” “equity” and “anti-racism.”

Apparently, not even Nickelodeon can offer refuge from these far-left ideas.

On Nickelodeon Parents, a website designed to provide the parents of Nickelodeon viewers with educational resources involving the channel’s shows, there just so happens to be a page titled “How Kids Can Be Allies.”

What does this page say?

That American parents are racist and, in order to account for that racism, must teach their kids various left-wing values in order to account for that bigotry.

The page offers a “list of actions” that parents can take to help their children “continue the fight against racism and bias.”

The sixth entry on the list reads as follows: “Acknowledge your own racism and racial bias. Because you live in a racist society, you hold racist ideas and beliefs. You cannot choose to not be privileged. The more aware you are of the ways in which your ideas and behaviors are shaped by race, the more effective you will be at reducing harm.”

Of course, the definition of “racism” chosen by Nickelodeon is of the “systemic” variety, with the page describing racism as “structural and a part of all aspects of our lives, including laws, public policies, institutional practices, cultural representations, and other norms.”

This highly controversial theory of racism has its roots in the academic philosophy of critical race theory.

Is this message from Nickelodeon itself racist?

This falls in line with the rest of the page; many of the other “actions” listed appear to be plucked straight out of a CRT handbook.

Many academics have criticized the ideas inherent in CRT — including, most notably, the theory of systemic racism — given that they are rooted in subjective interpretation rather than a more traditional academic standard of evidence and proof.

For example, speaking with The Western Journal back in February, political scientist Wilfred Reilly took exception to the idea that achievement gaps between racial groups must be due to the unseen, “structural” forces of “systemic racism.”

“It is simply not the case that any gap in performance (such as SAT scores) between two populations has to be due to racism. In fact, while no one denies some bigotry endures, it is remarkable that an argument so demonstrably untrue has reached such an uncritical level of near-global acceptance,” Reilly told The Western Journal.

“As Thomas Sowell pointed out literally decades ago, groups which vary in terms of major traits like race (or sex) also often vary in terms of almost everything else. One group might simply study more for the SAT than most others, for cultural reasons — and adjusting for this sort of thing almost always reduces or eliminates the massive gaps which some would like to attribute to racism.”

Furthermore, if the theory of “systemic racism” were true, it would follow that white Americans are the most advantaged and highest-achieving racial group. Reilly was quick to point out the fact that this is simply not the case.

“The wealthiest group of Americans is not Anglo-Saxon ‘WASPs’ — or Jews as is often claimed — but Indian Americans, with a median household income of $135,816. Taiwanese Americans come in second place, at $102,405,” Reilly told The Western Journal.

“All in all, seven of the 10 highest-earning groups — Indians, Taiwanese, Filipinos, Indonesians, Pakistanis, Iranians and Lebanese Americans — are not ‘white’ as this term is generally conceptualised. Another Top 10 group — South Africans, with $98,212 — consists of white and black immigrants, who both seem to do quite well away from their homeland’s quarrels.”

Despite the apparent lack of evidence supporting these ideas, many American corporations, including Nickelodeon, continue to promote them.

As a result, one of the most popular children’s television stations is now telling parents that because they are American, they must be racist.

Michael Austin
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Birthplace

Ames, Iowa
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa




