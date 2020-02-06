Actor Kirk Douglas Dead at Age 103, Son Michael Douglas Releases Statement

Kirk Douglas, an actor known for his appearances in classic films such as “Ace in the Hole” and “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” passed away Wednesday. He was 103 years old.

The cause of Douglas’ death has not yet been reported.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” the famed actor’s son Michael wrote on Instagram.

“To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” he continued, “but to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

Douglas is remembered not only for the way he brilliantly brought characters to life in his films but also for the way he stood up to the blacklist that prevented many Hollywood creatives, who were assumed to be associated with the Communist Party, from getting hired.

As an executive producer of the 1960 film “Spartacus,” Douglas hired blacklisted writer Dalton Trumbo and gave him full-screen credit, which made an immense impact on the industry.

“It was such a terrible, shameful time,” he told People. “Dalton was in prison because he refused to answer questions, so I decided, the hell with it! I’m going to put his name on it.

“I think that’s the thing I’m most proud of because it broke the blacklist.”

Douglas received and was nominated for many awards over the years. He was nominated for three Oscars and three Golden Globes, one of which he won.

He was also awarded lifetime achievement awards from both the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

He received the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1968 and an honorary Oscar in 1996, the same year he suffered a stroke.

Director Steven Spielberg presented the award to Douglas as everyone in the room gave a standing ovation.

Many have paid tribute to the iconic actor on Twitter, showing just how much of an impact he left on the industry.

Kirk Douglas Dead: Iconic Actor Was 103. Kirk! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you! Safe travels, stud! https://t.co/FtQDuDLcT6 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020

In front of, or behind the camera, the significance and magnificence of Kirk Douglas cannot be overstated. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) February 6, 2020

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

Douglas is survived by his wife, Anne, and his sons Michael, Joel and Peter.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael continued in his statement.

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

