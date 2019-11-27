SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Tom Hanks Reacts to the Moment None of the 'Jeopardy' Contestants Knew Who He Was

By Kayla Kunkel
Published November 27, 2019 at 8:13am
Print

Contestants on “Jeopardy!” were stumped when they were shown a picture of Tom Hanks dressed as the beloved Fred Rogers and were asked to identify the actor.

While the contestants’ inability to identify the “Forrest Gump” actor was truly tragic, Hanks’ initial reaction to not being recognized was priceless.

The clip of the Nov. 18 “Jeopardy!” episode quickly went viral, but somehow Hanks missed the hilarious scene.

A contestant picked a $200 question from the Biopic category, which is supposed to be the easiest level in each category.

A scene from Hanks’ recently released “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” which depicts the relationship between Mr. Fred Rogers and a reporter, popped up on the screen and Alex Trebek asked the contestants which actor plays the beloved man in a red sweater.

TRENDING: Giuliani: If I Profited from Ukraine, I'd Have To Disclose It to My 'Hopefully Soon-to-Be Ex-Wife' Who'd Get Half

Not only did the contestant who picked the card fail to respond, but so did the other three contestants standing next to her.

Finally the buzzer went off and Trebek, looking stunned, gave the answer before asking the next contestant to choose a question.

Hanks had not seen the viral clip until he appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“You are kidding me! You are kidding me!” Hanks said through stunned laughter. “They didn’t even have any wrong suggestions? Bing, Woody Harrelson? Bing, Mahershala Ali?”

‘What was the name of the category? Washed up career choices for $800? Bad casting for $1,000, Alex?’ Hanks joked.

But Kimmel tried to console Hanks by crediting it to his top-knotch acting skills.

“I look at it as, you inhabited that character so beautifully that even they were absorbed instantaneously,” he told Hanks.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Posts Tribute to Doctors Who Saved Son's Life on His Second Birthday

Hanks seemed satisfied by Kimmel’s reasoning, but also added one last possible explanation.

“I think actually they were blinded by the red sweater,” he quipped. “They couldn’t make anything out.”

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” released on Friday and finished third in box offices during its opening weekend, according to IndieWire.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Tom Hanks Reacts to the Moment None of the 'Jeopardy' Contestants Knew Who He Was
Police Reportedly Find Remains of UFC Fighter's Missing Stepdaughter After Nationwide Search
Otto Warmbier's Mom Stands Up to Kim Jong Un: 'I Hate You So Much, But You Can't Hurt Me Anymore'
Prolific Christian Worship Leader Cory Asbury Reveals How God Helped Him Beat Porn Addiction
'Don't Give Up' Signs Appeared Around Town Thanks to Dad on Mission To Lower Suicide Rates
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×