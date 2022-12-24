Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
News
An EasyJet plane takes off in this stock photo. Last month, a passenger died aboard an EasyJet flight from Cyprus to London.
An EasyJet plane takes off in this stock photo. Last month, a passenger died aboard an EasyJet flight from Cyprus to London. (Getty Images)

Air Emergency: Passengers Thought Man Was Sleeping Peacefully - Then Disturbing Reality Sets in

 By Elizabeth Delaney  December 24, 2022 at 8:21am
Parler Share

Trying to sleep on a plane can be nearly impossible for some people and no problem at all for those who are heavy sleepers.

But no one on a flight last month expected the shock of what actually had taken place.

On Nov. 17, passengers aboard an EasyJet flight from Cyprus to London’s Gatwick Airport became concerned when one of their fellow passengers wasn’t waking up, according to MSN.

When the flight crew looked into the situation, it was discovered that the man, who was in his 50s, apparently had stopped breathing, according to the Daily Star.

The assistance of a doctor or paramedic on the flight was sought, and two people responded.

Trending:
Ariz. Election: Katie Hobbs Just Weaseled Out of Her Testimony - She Won't Even Set Foot in Court

One who said he was a nurse asked a trembling steward nearby if the man was still breathing.

“We can’t say anything, sir,” the steward said.

The passenger who was seated beside the victim was offered a new seat, as were other nearby passengers.

A defibrillator was on the plane, and it was used to try to resuscitate the man.

Have you ever had an emergency on a plane?

Unfortunately, those efforts were unsuccessful.

The flight’s captain confirmed for those on the flight that a “medical incident” had taken place.

He requested that everyone treat the victim with dignity. The victim appeared to be traveling alone.

Once the plane arrived at Gatwick, paramedics boarded the plane and made the official pronouncement that the passenger had died. Authorities did not release his name.

“EasyJet can confirm that sadly, a passenger died onboard flight EZY8454 from Paphos to London Gatwick on 17 November,” an EasyJet spokesperson told Daily Star.

Related:
Video: Cop and Good Samaritans Rescue Great-Grandmother and 3-Year-Old Pinned Under Car

“The well-being of our passengers and crew is always EasyJet’s highest priority. Our crew are trained to respond to medical issues and did all possible during the flight,” the spokesperson continued.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the customer, and we are offering support and assistance at this difficult time.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Delaney
Elizabeth has been a freelance content writer for about 20 years and has enjoyed having her prose published in both the non-fiction and fiction markets. She has written a variety of different types of content, including Christian articles, healthy lifestyle, blog posts, business topics, news articles, product descriptions, and some fiction. She is also a singer-songwriter-musician. When she's not busy with writing or music, she enjoys spending time with friends or family and doing fun social activities such as hiking, swing dancing, attending concerts and other fun social activities.




Air Emergency: Passengers Thought Man Was Sleeping Peacefully - Then Disturbing Reality Sets in
Man Tries to Park $100,000 Electric Truck in His Own Driveway, HOA Says No Way
Weather Nightmare Hits America Just Days Before Christmas: Thousands of Flights Canceled or Delayed
Powerful Earthquake Rocks California, Roads Buckle
Star of 'The Middle' Announces Landmark Moment in Her Faith: 'I Finally Did It!'
See more...

Conversation