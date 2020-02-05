SECTIONS
Alan Alda Responds to Death of 'Friend and Mentor' Gene Reynolds with Heartbreaking Post

Alan Alda attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation conversations: Alan Alda Career Retrospective at The Robin Williams Center on Nov. 19, 2019, in New York City.Dominik Bindl / Getty ImagesAlan Alda attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation conversations: Alan Alda Career Retrospective at The Robin Williams Center on Nov. 19, 2019, in New York City. (Dominik Bindl / Getty Images)

By Kim Davis
Published February 5, 2020 at 12:50pm
In response to the death of television director and producer Gene Reynolds, actor and writer Alan Alda wrote a sentimental tribute to his “friend and mentor.”

Reynolds, six-time Emmy award winner and co-creator of “MASH” and “Lou Grant,” died Monday in Burbank, California, Variety reported.

He was 96 years old.

Reynolds was the brilliant mind behind the wildly successful television series “MASH,” which centered around an army surgical hospital in the Korean War.

The series ran for 11 seasons and starred Alan Alda, who played “Hawkeye” Pierce, the chief surgeon of the 4077th MASH unit.

Alda responded to the news of Reynolds’ death in a heartbreaking social media post on Wednesday.

“My friend and mentor Gene Reynolds has died but his brain and heart lives on in MASH, the classic he helped create, and produced and directed,” Alda wrote.

“He changed my life and touched the lives of tens of millions of us. Goodbye, farewell and amen, Gene. Love you.”

Reynolds earned 24 Primetime Emmy nominations during his career, winning six of them, as well as a host of other accolades and awards, including a Humanitas Prize for “Lou Grant” and Directors Guild of America awards for “MASH” and “Lou Grant.”

Reynolds served 4 years as the president of the DGA, a term that began in 1993.

Other stars took to social media to express their sadness over Reynolds’ death, including “Lou Grant” actor Ed Asner.

“Good night old friend. I was blessed to know you,” Asner wrote.

“Thank you for for everything.”

DGA President Thomas Schlamme said Reynolds’ influence on the DGA during his lifetime was “significant and lasting,” according to a statement from the guild.

“He was passionate about this Guild,” Schlamme wrote, “spirited in his beliefs and dedicated until the end.”

Kim Davis
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University.
